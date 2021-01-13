CLOSE
Baltimore City Teachers Union Protests Plans To Expand In Person Learning

On Tuesday, Baltimore City Public School leaders said the system is planning to reopen more elementary schools for in-person learning despite the spike in COVID-19 cases.

“We are expanding our in-person offering to include kindergarten through fifth grade students starting in mid-February,” said CEO Sonja Santelises, adding that more specifics of the plan will be announced Thursday. Some high school students may also have the opportunity to return. Speaking at the school board meeting Tuesday, she said all families will continue to have the option of keeping their children at home to learn online.

“Many of our students are in danger of falling irreparably behind if we do not take action now,” Santelises said. “We will not ignore the needs of students for whom virtual learning is not enough when we have a safe, proven alternative to meet their needs.”

This possilbilty has caused a clash with the Baltimore Teachers Union, which held a car protest during the city school board meeting on Tuesday night.

According to WMAR-TV, More than 30 cars with signs that read “no staff forced in” and “#safenotsilenced” lined up outside school headquarters, honking horns.

More details on the reopening will be announced on Thursday.

