Today, 13-year-old singer and activist Keedron Bryant releases his anthemic cover of gospel legend LaShun Pace’s classic song “I Know I Been Changed,” joined by the rapper Symba and GRAMMY®-winning artist Gary Clark Jr.
CLOSE
Arts & Entertainment
HomeArts & EntertainmentMusic

Keedron Bryant Covers Gospel Legend LaShun Pace’s “I Know I Been Changed” With Symba & Gary Clark Jr.

Praise Baltimore Listen Live
Today, 13-year-old singer and activist Keedron Bryant releases his anthemic cover of gospel legend LaShun Pace’s classic song “I Know I Been Changed,” joined by the rapper Symba and GRAMMY-winning artist Gary Clark Jr.
KEEDRON BRYANT, SYMBA, AND GARY CLARK JR. - “I KNOW I BEEN CHANGED”

Source: Warner Records / Warner Records

As the theme of Nate Parker’s politically charged film American Skin, the song continues Keedron’s mission to shed light on the injustices faced by Black and Brown people in the United States.

CLICK HERE TO DOWNLOAD OUR APP AND TAKE US WITH YOU ANYWHERE!

Produced by Dem Jointz (Kanye, Janet Jackson, Chris Brown, Rihanna), Keedron and his team revamp Pace’s simmering tune with the spirit and strut of a protest anthem. He soars above haunting choirs and Gary Clark Jr.’s thunderous riffs, proclaiming that the angels are on his side. Symba checks in for powerful verses about the slowness of change and the need for fiery revolution: “Everything you say I am you’re about to turn me into it.” It builds into something deeper than the song, bigger than any of us: a real cry for a new world.
“I Know I Been Changed” is a fitting theme to American Skin, written and directed by the film’s star, Nate Parker. The movie follows a Black Marine veteran trying to seek justice for his son who was murdered in front of him by a white police officer during a traffic stop.
Listen to “I Know I Been Changed” HERE.
In celebration of Martin Luther King Jr. Day on Monday, Keedron is going to sit down with hosts on The View and perform “I Know I Been Changed” with Symba. Don’t miss this powerful performance on January 18th at 10am on ABC.

Keedron Bryant Covers Gospel Legend LaShun Pace’s “I Know I Been Changed” With Symba & Gary Clark Jr.  was originally published on globalgrind.com

Keedron Bryant

Also On Praise 106.1:
17 Gospel Artists Who Call or Have Called the DMV-Area Home
47th Annual GMA Dove Awards - Arrivals
14 photos
Videos
Latest
Quick Study: What Is The True Meaning Of…

The seven-day holiday tradition begins the day after Christmas.
12.24.20
‘Good Trouble’: John Lewis’ Congressional District Pushes Biden…

Absentee ballots from Georgia voters in Clayton County -- in John Lewis' longtime congressional district -- gave Joe Biden a…
11.06.20
Trumpublicans Are Freaking Out And Blaming Each Other…

Republicans are freaking out, panicking and blaming each other while Trump, facing an election loss, claims without proof that he's…
11.06.20
Chrissy Teigen Reflects On Tragic Pregnancy Loss–“I Can…

Chrissy Teigen returned to social media on Tuesday, October 27 to reflect on the tragic loss of her third pregnancy.
10.28.20
Philadelphia Cops Kill Walter Wallace Jr., Black Man…

Walter Wallace Jr., who was said to have suffered from mental illness, was killed on a Philadelphia street as his…
10.28.20
Jared Kushner Suggests ‘Complaining’ Black People Don’t ‘Want…

In today's example of just how racist the Trump administration is, senior White House adviser Jared Kushner had some pretty…
10.28.20
Text To Win: Brian Courtney Wilson Private Virtual…

Text "BCW" to 52140 for a chance to win! 
10.23.20
Latonya Brumfield Story Of Survival Will Truly Inspire…

Latonya Brumfield was diagnosed with breast cancer in February of 2014.  With the support of her family and church, she…
10.23.20
Ice Cube Responds After Eric Trump Shares Manipulated…

Trump posting this fake photo comes after Cube received criticism for working with the his administration on the Contract With…
10.20.20
Ben Crump Calls For New, Independent Prosecutor To…

Ben Crump called for a new, independent prosecutor to re-open the legal investigation into Breonna Taylor's killing after a grand…
10.20.20
Close