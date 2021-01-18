Tasha Cobbs Leonard makes a second appearance on Good Morning America with Robin Roberts. During the interview she shares why Gospel Music “The Good News” is so important during all of the unrest that we are facing today. As Billboard’s Artist of the Decade, Tasha Cobbs Leonard is scheduled to perform during the 2021 Gospel Inaugural Celebration, 8pm on January 20th. On Good Morning America she performed her brand new single “In Spite of Me” from her new project, Royalty Live at the Ryman.

Tasha Cobbs Leonard Shares the Good News and Performs “In Spite of Me” on Good Morning America was originally published on praisedc.com

