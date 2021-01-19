President Donald Trump is expected to issue 100 pardons and commutations on his last day of office and former Baltimore mayor Catherine Pugh hopes she’s on the list.

Pugh is asking Trump to commute her 3-year sentence in the “Healthy Holly” children’s book scandal.

She reported to federal prison in Alabama in June 2020 on federal fraud and tax charges.

Pugh resigned as mayor, pleaded guilty and later apologized to the City of Baltimore.

According to the Department of Justice’s website, the status of her case is pending.

Former Baltimore Mayor Catherine Pugh Asking Trump To Commute Sentence was originally published on wolbbaltimore.com

