CLOSE
Local
HomeLocal

Ex Baltimore Mayor Catherine Pugh Not Among Those On Trump’s Clemency List

Praise Baltimore Listen Live
Obama Addresses Nation On Deadline Date For Combat Troops To Leave Iraq

Source: Pool / Getty

Trump granted 143 people clemency in his final hours at the White House, but former Baltimore Mayor Catherine Pugh did not make it.

Also failing to make the list was former Baltimore police commissioner Edward T. Norris for his 2004 conviction.

He spent six months in federal prison for federal corruption and tax charges.

Among those who won clemency were rapper Kodak Black on his sentence for making a false statement on a federal document.

Trump granted a pardon to rapper Lil Wayne, facing up to 10 years in federal prison for an illegal gun possession charge in 2019 and awaited his sentencing later this month.

Former Detroit Mayor, Kwame Kilpatrick, won a commutation of his sentence for a racketeering and bribery scheme.

Trump issued 73 pardons and 70 commutations.

Source: CNN

Ex Baltimore Mayor Catherine Pugh Not Among Those On Trump’s Clemency List  was originally published on 92q.com

Also On Praise 106.1:
17 Gospel Artists Who Call or Have Called the DMV-Area Home
47th Annual GMA Dove Awards - Arrivals
14 photos
Videos
Latest
Quick Study: What Is The True Meaning Of…

The seven-day holiday tradition begins the day after Christmas.
12.24.20
‘Good Trouble’: John Lewis’ Congressional District Pushes Biden…

Absentee ballots from Georgia voters in Clayton County -- in John Lewis' longtime congressional district -- gave Joe Biden a…
11.06.20
Trumpublicans Are Freaking Out And Blaming Each Other…

Republicans are freaking out, panicking and blaming each other while Trump, facing an election loss, claims without proof that he's…
11.06.20
Chrissy Teigen Reflects On Tragic Pregnancy Loss–“I Can…

Chrissy Teigen returned to social media on Tuesday, October 27 to reflect on the tragic loss of her third pregnancy.
10.28.20
Philadelphia Cops Kill Walter Wallace Jr., Black Man…

Walter Wallace Jr., who was said to have suffered from mental illness, was killed on a Philadelphia street as his…
10.28.20
Jared Kushner Suggests ‘Complaining’ Black People Don’t ‘Want…

In today's example of just how racist the Trump administration is, senior White House adviser Jared Kushner had some pretty…
10.28.20
Text To Win: Brian Courtney Wilson Private Virtual…

Text "BCW" to 52140 for a chance to win! 
10.23.20
Latonya Brumfield Story Of Survival Will Truly Inspire…

Latonya Brumfield was diagnosed with breast cancer in February of 2014.  With the support of her family and church, she…
10.23.20
Ice Cube Responds After Eric Trump Shares Manipulated…

Trump posting this fake photo comes after Cube received criticism for working with the his administration on the Contract With…
10.20.20
Ben Crump Calls For New, Independent Prosecutor To…

Ben Crump called for a new, independent prosecutor to re-open the legal investigation into Breonna Taylor's killing after a grand…
10.20.20
Close