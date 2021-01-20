Bishop Marvin Sapp Will Perform At the 2021 Inaugural Gospel Celebration

Cheryl Jackson talked to her friend, Bishop Marvin Sapp about performing tonight at the 2021 Inaugural Gospel Celebration. Bishop Sapp has been asked to perform at 3 other inaugurations, however this one by far is more significant. He said this is the first ever all Gospel Inaugural Celebration that has ever happened. So, just as historic this administration is, this celebration adds to that history and message of unity. Pick up Bishop Sapp’s new project “Chosen Vessel” at digital outlets everywhere.

About the 2021 Inaugural Gospel Celebration:

The National Baptist Convention has aligned with producers, Terk Entertainment Group and OCTET Productions, to produce “The 2021 Inaugural Gospel Celebration: An Evening of Inspiration and Unity. The two-hour virtual event features performances from inspirational music artists to celebrate the January 2021 Inauguration of President-Elect Joe Biden and Vice President-Elect Kamala Harris.

The celebration lends a voice of hope and unity to the world. Through musical performances, a number of the nation’s top gospel artists and notable celebrities will join together for a cohesive, COVID-Compliant celebration to give viewers a semblance of healing during this time of crisis. The responsible celebration will consist of a gospel concert that will be based at the Museum of the Bible in Washington, DC.

Performances by: Fred Hammond, Marvin Sapp, Tasha Cobbs Leonard, Deitrick Haddon, Jonathan McReynolds, Leandria Johnson, Tye Tribbett, Koryn Hawthorne, Bryan Popin, Jokia, JJ Hairston, Todd Dulaney, Titus Showers, and Spencer Taylor and the Highway QCs

The 2021 Inaugural Celebration is being produced for domestic and international streaming along with broadcast distribution and pay-per-view. This event will also serve as a fundraising effort, benefiting The National Baptist Convention, a strategic initiative aimed at narrowing the disparity in healthcare in the African American community that has been highlighted during the current pandemic.

