Jokia Performs Tonight at the 2021 Inaugural Gospel Celebration (audio)

Cheryl Jackson
| 01.20.21
Dismiss
Praise Baltimore Listen Live

Jokia will perform tonight at the 2021 Inaugural Gospel Celebration.  Cheryl Jackson spoke with her about her performance and she will be performing her hit single, Yahweh.  Download her music and get your tickets to check out her performance tonight!

 

About the 2021 Inaugural Gospel Celebration:  The National Baptist Convention has aligned with producers, Terk Entertainment Group and OCTET Productions, to produce “The 2021 Inaugural Gospel Celebration: An Evening of Inspiration and Unity. The two-hour virtual event features performances from inspirational music artists to celebrate the January 2021 Inauguration of President-Elect Joe Biden and Vice President-Elect Kamala Harris.

The celebration lends a voice of hope and unity to the world. Through musical performances, a number of the nation’s top gospel artists and notable celebrities will join together for a cohesive, COVID-Compliant celebration to give viewers a semblance of healing during this time of crisis. The responsible celebration will consist of a gospel concert that will be based at the Museum of the Bible in Washington, DC.

Performances by: Fred Hammond, Marvin Sapp, Tasha Cobbs Leonard, Dietrick Haddon, Jonathan McReynolds, Leandria Johnson, Tye Tribbett, Koryn Hawthorne, Bryan Popin, Jokia, JJ Hairston, Todd Dulaney, Titus Showers, and Spencer Taylor and the Highway QCs

The 2021 Inaugural Celebration is being produced for domestic and international streaming along with broadcast distribution and pay-per-view. This event will also serve as a fundraising effort, benefiting The National Baptist Convention, a strategic initiative aimed at narrowing the disparity in healthcare in the African American community that has been highlighted during the current pandemic.

For Tickets, go to: www.the2021igc.org

Jokia Performs Tonight at the 2021 Inaugural Gospel Celebration (audio)  was originally published on praisedc.com

Also On Praise 106.1:
17 Gospel Artists Who Call or Have Called the DMV-Area Home
47th Annual GMA Dove Awards - Arrivals
14 photos
Videos
Latest
Quick Study: What Is The True Meaning Of…

The seven-day holiday tradition begins the day after Christmas.
12.24.20
‘Good Trouble’: John Lewis’ Congressional District Pushes Biden…

Absentee ballots from Georgia voters in Clayton County -- in John Lewis' longtime congressional district -- gave Joe Biden a…
11.06.20
Trumpublicans Are Freaking Out And Blaming Each Other…

Republicans are freaking out, panicking and blaming each other while Trump, facing an election loss, claims without proof that he's…
11.06.20
Chrissy Teigen Reflects On Tragic Pregnancy Loss–“I Can…

Chrissy Teigen returned to social media on Tuesday, October 27 to reflect on the tragic loss of her third pregnancy.
10.28.20
Philadelphia Cops Kill Walter Wallace Jr., Black Man…

Walter Wallace Jr., who was said to have suffered from mental illness, was killed on a Philadelphia street as his…
10.28.20
Jared Kushner Suggests ‘Complaining’ Black People Don’t ‘Want…

In today's example of just how racist the Trump administration is, senior White House adviser Jared Kushner had some pretty…
10.28.20
Text To Win: Brian Courtney Wilson Private Virtual…

Text "BCW" to 52140 for a chance to win! 
10.23.20
Latonya Brumfield Story Of Survival Will Truly Inspire…

Latonya Brumfield was diagnosed with breast cancer in February of 2014.  With the support of her family and church, she…
10.23.20
Ice Cube Responds After Eric Trump Shares Manipulated…

Trump posting this fake photo comes after Cube received criticism for working with the his administration on the Contract With…
10.20.20
Ben Crump Calls For New, Independent Prosecutor To…

Ben Crump called for a new, independent prosecutor to re-open the legal investigation into Breonna Taylor's killing after a grand…
10.20.20
Close