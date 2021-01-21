CLOSE
Former Baltimore Bookstore Owner Avril Haines Confirmed As Director Of National Intelligence

The Senate voted to confirm President Joe Biden’s first cabinet nominee on Wednesday evening.

Avril Haines will serve as the Director of National Intelligence. She was approved by a bipartisan vote of 84 to 10.

According to CBS Baltimore, Haines has a long career in government service with ties to Baltimore City.

Before studying law, Haines came to Baltimore to pursue a Ph.D. in physics at Johns Hopkins University.

While in Baltimore, Haines and her now-husband bought a vacant bar on South Broadway in Fells Point and turned it into a bookstore and cafe called Adrian’s Book Cafe.

They sold interesting and unusual books, some by local authors, and held readings and events. Haines was also President of the Fells Point Business Association until she left Baltimore in 1998.

As the Director of National Intelligence, Haines will serve as an advisor to the president, the National Security Council and the Homeland Security Council on intelligence matters.

Former Baltimore Bookstore Owner Avril Haines Confirmed As Director Of National Intelligence  was originally published on wolbbaltimore.com

