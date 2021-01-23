CLOSE
National
HomeNational

Broadcasting Legend Larry King Dies At 87

King's career spanned six decades with interviews with iconic figures on his CNN show "Larry King Live"

Praise Baltimore Listen Live
Friars Club And Crescent Hotel Honor Larry King For His 86th Birthday

Source: Rodin Eckenroth / Getty

Larry King, award-winning journalist and television host has passed away. Born Lawrence Harvey Zeiger, his’s broadcasting career spanned six decades, starting as a radio announcer at a Miami radio station in 1957. In 1985, King moved to the news network CNN to host “Larry King Live,” interviewing residents, celebrities, and iconic public figures for 25 years, ending in 2010. CNN would say that King did over 30,000 interviews throughout his legendary career.

CLICK HERE TO DOWNLOAD OUR APP AND TAKE US WITH YOU ANYWHERE!

His broadcasting career continued with the creation of Ora TV and a new version of his talk show, now named “Larry King Now.” and “Politicking With Larry King.” He was the recipient of numerous awards and honors, including two Peabodys, an Emmy award, and 10 Cable ACE Awards. King is also a member of the National Radio Hall of Fame and the Broadcasters Hall of Fame.

Just recently, King was reportedly hospitalized after testing positive for COVID-19.

A portion from a statement from his official Twitter read “For 63 years and across the platforms of radio, television and digital media, Larry’s many thousands of interviews, awards, and global acclaim stand as a testament to his unique and lasting talent as a broadcaster. Additionally, while it was his name appearing in the shows’ titles, Larry always viewed his interview subjects as the true stars of his programs, and himself as merely an unbiased conduit between the guest and audience. Whether he was interviewing a U.S. president, foreign leader, celebrity, scandal-ridden personage, or an everyman, Larry liked to ask short, direct, and uncomplicated questions. He believed concise questions usually provided the best answers, and he was not wrong in that belief.”

King was 87 years old.

Broadcasting Legend Larry King Dies At 87  was originally published on woldcnews.com

Larry King

Also On Praise 106.1:
17 Gospel Artists Who Call or Have Called the DMV-Area Home
47th Annual GMA Dove Awards - Arrivals
14 photos
Videos
Latest
Quick Study: What Is The True Meaning Of…

The seven-day holiday tradition begins the day after Christmas.
12.24.20
‘Good Trouble’: John Lewis’ Congressional District Pushes Biden…

Absentee ballots from Georgia voters in Clayton County -- in John Lewis' longtime congressional district -- gave Joe Biden a…
11.06.20
Trumpublicans Are Freaking Out And Blaming Each Other…

Republicans are freaking out, panicking and blaming each other while Trump, facing an election loss, claims without proof that he's…
11.06.20
Chrissy Teigen Reflects On Tragic Pregnancy Loss–“I Can…

Chrissy Teigen returned to social media on Tuesday, October 27 to reflect on the tragic loss of her third pregnancy.
10.28.20
Philadelphia Cops Kill Walter Wallace Jr., Black Man…

Walter Wallace Jr., who was said to have suffered from mental illness, was killed on a Philadelphia street as his…
10.28.20
Jared Kushner Suggests ‘Complaining’ Black People Don’t ‘Want…

In today's example of just how racist the Trump administration is, senior White House adviser Jared Kushner had some pretty…
10.28.20
Text To Win: Brian Courtney Wilson Private Virtual…

Text "BCW" to 52140 for a chance to win! 
10.23.20
Latonya Brumfield Story Of Survival Will Truly Inspire…

Latonya Brumfield was diagnosed with breast cancer in February of 2014.  With the support of her family and church, she…
10.23.20
Ice Cube Responds After Eric Trump Shares Manipulated…

Trump posting this fake photo comes after Cube received criticism for working with the his administration on the Contract With…
10.20.20
Ben Crump Calls For New, Independent Prosecutor To…

Ben Crump called for a new, independent prosecutor to re-open the legal investigation into Breonna Taylor's killing after a grand…
10.20.20
Close