CLOSE
Contests
HomeContests

A Thousand Ways To Thank A Teacher Contest presented by Kaiser Permanente

Praise Baltimore Listen Live

The school year is going to look a little different this year, and we know teachers have to find new ways to show up for their classrooms. Teachers can’t be thanked enough, and that’s why we’re thanking them for helping students thrive wherever they learn. If you are a Metro DC/Baltimore teacher or would like to nominate a teacher who inspires you, complete the form below and he or she could win a $25 Amazon.com gift card! (Limit 1 Prize Per Winner)

Who is Eligible:

Metro DC/Baltimore K-12 Teachers Only (Public or Private schools).

Prize:

386 winners in the DC/Baltimore area will be awarded with a $25 Amazon.com gift card over the course of four weeks.

Winner Selection:

Winners will be randomly selected and awarded a $25 Amazon.com gift card via email. Winners will be notified via email and also receive their gift card digitally.

contest , kaiser permanente , thank a teacher

Also On Praise 106.1:
17 Gospel Artists Who Call or Have Called the DMV-Area Home
47th Annual GMA Dove Awards - Arrivals
14 photos
Videos
Latest
Quick Study: What Is The True Meaning Of…

The seven-day holiday tradition begins the day after Christmas.
12.24.20
‘Good Trouble’: John Lewis’ Congressional District Pushes Biden…

Absentee ballots from Georgia voters in Clayton County -- in John Lewis' longtime congressional district -- gave Joe Biden a…
11.06.20
Trumpublicans Are Freaking Out And Blaming Each Other…

Republicans are freaking out, panicking and blaming each other while Trump, facing an election loss, claims without proof that he's…
11.06.20
Chrissy Teigen Reflects On Tragic Pregnancy Loss–“I Can…

Chrissy Teigen returned to social media on Tuesday, October 27 to reflect on the tragic loss of her third pregnancy.
10.28.20
Philadelphia Cops Kill Walter Wallace Jr., Black Man…

Walter Wallace Jr., who was said to have suffered from mental illness, was killed on a Philadelphia street as his…
10.28.20
Jared Kushner Suggests ‘Complaining’ Black People Don’t ‘Want…

In today's example of just how racist the Trump administration is, senior White House adviser Jared Kushner had some pretty…
10.28.20
Text To Win: Brian Courtney Wilson Private Virtual…

Text "BCW" to 52140 for a chance to win! 
10.23.20
Latonya Brumfield Story Of Survival Will Truly Inspire…

Latonya Brumfield was diagnosed with breast cancer in February of 2014.  With the support of her family and church, she…
10.23.20
Ice Cube Responds After Eric Trump Shares Manipulated…

Trump posting this fake photo comes after Cube received criticism for working with the his administration on the Contract With…
10.20.20
Ben Crump Calls For New, Independent Prosecutor To…

Ben Crump called for a new, independent prosecutor to re-open the legal investigation into Breonna Taylor's killing after a grand…
10.20.20
Close