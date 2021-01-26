CLOSE
Celebrity News
HomeCelebrity News

Hank Aaron Died Of Natural Causes, Death Not Linked To COVID-19 Vaccine

The MLB legend and his wife received the first round of the vaccine earlier in the month.

Praise Baltimore Listen Live
MLB: JAN 24 Hank Aaron Tributes

Source: Icon Sportswire / Getty

The death of legendary slugger Hank Aaron is still heavy on the minds of many and new details about his passing have emerged. After concerns were sparked that Aaron died of complications from the COVID-19 vaccine, it has been confirmed that the MLB legend passed away from natural causes.

Atlanta outlet 11Alive reports that an investigator with the Fulton County Medical Examiner’s office confirmed that Aaron did indeed die of natural causes. Earlier in the month, Aaron joined with a number of Atlanta notables such as Andrew Young in receiving a round of the two-shot vaccine.

CLICK HERE TO DOWNLOAD OUR APP AND TAKE US WITH YOU ANYWHERE!

According to Young, Aaron did not have any adverse reactions to the vaccine and explained to 11Alive his view of things.

“I talked to the fella who was his driver, and I said, ‘was hank feeling any discomfort or any problem over the last few days?’ and he said, ‘no, he wanted to keep his schedule,’” Young told the outlet.

Concerns around the rapidly-developed vaccines have been cropping up as the coronavirus pandemic continues its vice grip on the nation and other parts of the world. However, the vaccines have been deemed safe by the highest medical authorities in the land and an extensive rollout to combat the spread of the virus has been underway since late last year.

The loss of Hammerin’ Hank has been a tough one to endure for baseball fans who admired his ability to hit it out the park and standing tall in the face of racist threats as he shattered Babe Ruth’s longstanding home run record.

Aaron passed away on Jan. 22 at the age of 86 and reportedly died in his sleep according to statements from his former team, the Atlanta Braves.

Photo: Getty

Hank Aaron Died Of Natural Causes, Death Not Linked To COVID-19 Vaccine  was originally published on hiphopwired.com

Hank Aaron

Also On Praise 106.1:
17 Gospel Artists Who Call or Have Called the DMV-Area Home
47th Annual GMA Dove Awards - Arrivals
14 photos
Videos
Latest
Quick Study: What Is The True Meaning Of…

The seven-day holiday tradition begins the day after Christmas.
12.24.20
‘Good Trouble’: John Lewis’ Congressional District Pushes Biden…

Absentee ballots from Georgia voters in Clayton County -- in John Lewis' longtime congressional district -- gave Joe Biden a…
11.06.20
Trumpublicans Are Freaking Out And Blaming Each Other…

Republicans are freaking out, panicking and blaming each other while Trump, facing an election loss, claims without proof that he's…
11.06.20
Chrissy Teigen Reflects On Tragic Pregnancy Loss–“I Can…

Chrissy Teigen returned to social media on Tuesday, October 27 to reflect on the tragic loss of her third pregnancy.
10.28.20
Philadelphia Cops Kill Walter Wallace Jr., Black Man…

Walter Wallace Jr., who was said to have suffered from mental illness, was killed on a Philadelphia street as his…
10.28.20
Jared Kushner Suggests ‘Complaining’ Black People Don’t ‘Want…

In today's example of just how racist the Trump administration is, senior White House adviser Jared Kushner had some pretty…
10.28.20
Text To Win: Brian Courtney Wilson Private Virtual…

Text "BCW" to 52140 for a chance to win! 
10.23.20
Latonya Brumfield Story Of Survival Will Truly Inspire…

Latonya Brumfield was diagnosed with breast cancer in February of 2014.  With the support of her family and church, she…
10.23.20
Ice Cube Responds After Eric Trump Shares Manipulated…

Trump posting this fake photo comes after Cube received criticism for working with the his administration on the Contract With…
10.20.20
Ben Crump Calls For New, Independent Prosecutor To…

Ben Crump called for a new, independent prosecutor to re-open the legal investigation into Breonna Taylor's killing after a grand…
10.20.20
Close