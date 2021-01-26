CLOSE
Maryland Enters Phase 1C of COVID-19 Vaccine Distribution

Maryland is moving on to the next steps of vaccinations for COVID-19 with expanding to phase 1C. This new phase will give adults aged 65-74 a chance to get vaccinated along with additional public health and safety workers/front line workers. An example of those that are considered eligible is  U.S. Postal Service workers, those who work at grocery stores and in food production and manufacturing. However per Gov. Larry Hogan Counties will have  flexibility as to when they move to different phases as long as it’s prioritized.

