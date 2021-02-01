CLOSE
Black History Month
HomeBlack History Month

Black History Month: How It Started Vs. How It’s Going

Praise Baltimore Listen Live

“If there is no struggle, there is no progress.” – Frederick Douglass

The year was 1926 when Negro History Week was established by a historian named Carter G. Woodson.

CLICK HERE TO DOWNLOAD OUR APP AND TAKE US WITH YOU ANYWHERE!

Woodson along with the prominent minister Jesse E. Moorland founded the Association for the Study of Negro Life and History (ASNLH). According to History, this organization was designed and dedicated to researching and celebrating the achievements of black Americans and others of African descent.

Why is Black History Month in February? The shortest month of the year. Contrary to many beliefs, the original Negro History Week in the United States fell on the second week in February. This specific week was set to pay homage to Frederick Douglass’ birthday on February 14 and Abraham Lincoln’s birthday on February 12. Two men contributed to helping with the end of slavery, which was abolished on January 31, 1865, in the United States.

Canada has observed Black History Month since 1995, Ireland since 2014, and the United Kingdom since 1987. The UK devotes October to observe Black History Month, one reason is that “October is also a period of tolerance and

It’s safe to say, the Father of Black History Month, Carter G. Woodson, had an idea that sprouted legs and grew from a week of recognization to an entire month and from the United States to the world. It’s inspiring to acknowledge the faces of individuals who paved the way. Yes, we’re still screaming Black Lives Matter; to remind them Black lives have made it this far, we aren’t going anywhere.

Black History Month: How It Started Vs. How It’s Going  was originally published on blackamericaweb.com

black history month

Also On Praise 106.1:
17 Gospel Artists Who Call or Have Called the DMV-Area Home
47th Annual GMA Dove Awards - Arrivals
14 photos
Videos
Latest
Quick Study: What Is The True Meaning Of…

The seven-day holiday tradition begins the day after Christmas.
12.24.20
‘Good Trouble’: John Lewis’ Congressional District Pushes Biden…

Absentee ballots from Georgia voters in Clayton County -- in John Lewis' longtime congressional district -- gave Joe Biden a…
11.06.20
Trumpublicans Are Freaking Out And Blaming Each Other…

Republicans are freaking out, panicking and blaming each other while Trump, facing an election loss, claims without proof that he's…
01.28.21
Chrissy Teigen Reflects On Tragic Pregnancy Loss–“I Can…

Chrissy Teigen returned to social media on Tuesday, October 27 to reflect on the tragic loss of her third pregnancy.
01.28.21
Philadelphia Cops Kill Walter Wallace Jr., Black Man…

Walter Wallace Jr., who was said to have suffered from mental illness, was killed on a Philadelphia street as his…
10.28.20
Jared Kushner Suggests ‘Complaining’ Black People Don’t ‘Want…

In today's example of just how racist the Trump administration is, senior White House adviser Jared Kushner had some pretty…
01.28.21
Text To Win: Brian Courtney Wilson Private Virtual…

Text "BCW" to 52140 for a chance to win! 
01.28.21
Latonya Brumfield Story Of Survival Will Truly Inspire…

Latonya Brumfield was diagnosed with breast cancer in February of 2014.  With the support of her family and church, she…
01.28.21
Ice Cube Responds After Eric Trump Shares Manipulated…

Trump posting this fake photo comes after Cube received criticism for working with the his administration on the Contract With…
01.28.21
Ben Crump Calls For New, Independent Prosecutor To…

Ben Crump called for a new, independent prosecutor to re-open the legal investigation into Breonna Taylor's killing after a grand…
10.20.20
Close