Baltimore Ranks No. 2 On List Of Cities With Most Bed Bugs

It's an honor Charm City is all too familiar with.

BEDBUG

Source: John Downer / Getty

Baltimore has a bed bug problem, according to Orkin.

The city ranked number 2 in the nation, again, for most bed bugs.

Chicago came in at the top spot, while Washington, D.C. came in at number 3.

Orkin said they complied the list based on where the pest control company performed the most bed bug treatments.

Did you know? Bed bugs can lie dormant for several months at a a time before showing up. That means bed bugs in hotels and offices may still be alive when normal operations resume.

Close