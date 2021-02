Join us on Thursday Feburary 11th at 7pm for another edition of our Heart to Heart virtual town-hall! This episode will focus on Black Love with special guests Warryn & Erica Campbell plus David & Tamela Mann! Watch live here:

Heart to Heart: Black Love Edition With Special Guests Warryn & Erica Campbell + David & Tamela Mann was originally published on praisedc.com

Also On Praise 106.1: