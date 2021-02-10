CLOSE
Arts & Entertainment
HomeArts & EntertainmentTelevision

A ‘The Best Man’ Series Is Coming To NBC’s Peacock, OG Cast Locked In

The original cast is back too.

Praise Baltimore Listen Live
"The Best Man Holiday" New York Premiere

Source: Gilbert Carrasquillo / Getty

One of the culture’s most beloved movies will continue to live on in the streaming era. NBC has picked up the television rights to The Best Man

CLICK HERE TO DOWNLOAD OUR APP AND TAKE US WITH YOU ANYWHERE!

As spotted on Madam Noire the National Broadcasting Company is doubling down on their efforts to capture more Black and Brown viewers. The media conglomerate has announced that they will be bring back the romantic comedy film back as a series on their Peacock platform. Shadow And Act is reporting that the show will be titled The Best Man: Final Chapters and has been green lighted for 10 episodes. The feature also states that the original crew will all be making a return including Morris Chestnut, Melissa De Sousa, Taye Diggs, Regina Hall, Terrence Howard, Sanaa Lathan, Nia Long and Harold Perrineau.

“We’re excited to reunite this beloved cast for a limited series run of The Best Man for Peacock,” said Susan Rovner, Chairman, Entertainment Content, NBCUniversal Television and Streaming. “With a powerhouse duo like Malcolm and Dayna at the helm, fans will fall in love with our favorite group of friends all over again.” Universal Television President Erin Underhill said, “When Malcolm joined the UTV family, our first conversation was about our collective desire to bring his groundbreaking Universal feature franchise to television. Three years and one pandemic later, we’re on the brink of doing just that. I’m thrilled for us all to see this goal come to fruition.”

Morris Chestnut shared in the excitement with an Instagram post confirming announcement. “It’s OFFICIAL! GET YO POPCORN READY!!Looking forward to sharing the screen with all this talent again…@tayediggsinsta @theterrencehoward @haroldperrineau @iamnialong @sanaalathan @1melissadesousa” he wrote.

The Best Man: Final Chapters will be written and executive produced by Malcolm D. Lee and Dayna Lynne North.

A ‘The Best Man’ Series Is Coming To NBC’s Peacock, OG Cast Locked In  was originally published on hiphopwired.com

The Best Man

Also On Praise 106.1:
17 Gospel Artists Who Call or Have Called the DMV-Area Home
47th Annual GMA Dove Awards - Arrivals
14 photos
Videos
Latest
Quick Study: What Is The True Meaning Of…

The seven-day holiday tradition begins the day after Christmas.
12.24.20
‘Good Trouble’: John Lewis’ Congressional District Pushes Biden…

Absentee ballots from Georgia voters in Clayton County -- in John Lewis' longtime congressional district -- gave Joe Biden a…
11.06.20
Trumpublicans Are Freaking Out And Blaming Each Other…

Republicans are freaking out, panicking and blaming each other while Trump, facing an election loss, claims without proof that he's…
01.28.21
Chrissy Teigen Reflects On Tragic Pregnancy Loss–“I Can…

Chrissy Teigen returned to social media on Tuesday, October 27 to reflect on the tragic loss of her third pregnancy.
01.28.21
Philadelphia Cops Kill Walter Wallace Jr., Black Man…

Walter Wallace Jr., who was said to have suffered from mental illness, was killed on a Philadelphia street as his…
10.28.20
Jared Kushner Suggests ‘Complaining’ Black People Don’t ‘Want…

In today's example of just how racist the Trump administration is, senior White House adviser Jared Kushner had some pretty…
01.28.21
Text To Win: Brian Courtney Wilson Private Virtual…

Text "BCW" to 52140 for a chance to win! 
01.28.21
Latonya Brumfield Story Of Survival Will Truly Inspire…

Latonya Brumfield was diagnosed with breast cancer in February of 2014.  With the support of her family and church, she…
01.28.21
Ice Cube Responds After Eric Trump Shares Manipulated…

Trump posting this fake photo comes after Cube received criticism for working with the his administration on the Contract With…
01.28.21
Ben Crump Calls For New, Independent Prosecutor To…

Ben Crump called for a new, independent prosecutor to re-open the legal investigation into Breonna Taylor's killing after a grand…
10.20.20
Close