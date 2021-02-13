CLOSE
Arts & Entertainment
HomeArts & Entertainment

Dr. Frederick K.C. Price, Founder Of Crenshaw Christian Center, Passes Away At 89

Praise Baltimore Listen Live
Dr. Slinger (The Mighty Sparrow) Francisco, and Dr. Frederic

Source: New York Daily News Archive / Getty

Apostle Frederick K.C. Price, the founder of the Crenshaw Christian Center passed away on Friday (February 12) from COVID-19 complications. He was 89.

EIF Ministries released a statement on Friday, writing, “Our Husband, Father & your Apostle has gone to be w/ the Lord this evening. We accept his decision to go as he got a glimpse of glory a few weeks ago. We are sad. Please allow us some time to process. He fought the good fight of faith & laid hold of eternal life. The Price Family.”

Price founded the Crenshaw Christian Center in 1973 and grew it into one of the first Black megachurches in America with over 28,000 members and an estimated 15 million households watching various services on television.

His outreach extended to numerous pastors across the country including Apostle I.V. Hilliard of New Light Christian Center Church in Houston.

Although he was deemed controversial over his teachings regarding the LGBTQ community and Islam, Price helped establish a blueprint which other pastors, particularly Black preachers would follow. he and his family founded the Federick K.C. Price III Christian School in 1986 and recently, Price’s church was converted into a coronavirus testing facility and is now a vaccination site.

He’s survived by his wife Bety, four children, 10 grandchildren and four great-grandchildren.

RELATED: Dr. Collier Answers Questions About The Multiple COVID-19 Vaccines [VIDEO]

RELATED: The CDC May Consider Requiring Negative COVID-19 Test For Domestic Air Travel

Dr. Frederick K.C. Price, Founder Of Crenshaw Christian Center, Passes Away At 89  was originally published on praisehouston.com

Also On Praise 106.1:
17 Gospel Artists Who Call or Have Called the DMV-Area Home
47th Annual GMA Dove Awards - Arrivals
14 photos
Videos
Latest
Quick Study: What Is The True Meaning Of…

The seven-day holiday tradition begins the day after Christmas.
12.24.20
‘Good Trouble’: John Lewis’ Congressional District Pushes Biden…

Absentee ballots from Georgia voters in Clayton County -- in John Lewis' longtime congressional district -- gave Joe Biden a…
11.06.20
Trumpublicans Are Freaking Out And Blaming Each Other…

Republicans are freaking out, panicking and blaming each other while Trump, facing an election loss, claims without proof that he's…
01.28.21
Chrissy Teigen Reflects On Tragic Pregnancy Loss–“I Can…

Chrissy Teigen returned to social media on Tuesday, October 27 to reflect on the tragic loss of her third pregnancy.
01.28.21
Philadelphia Cops Kill Walter Wallace Jr., Black Man…

Walter Wallace Jr., who was said to have suffered from mental illness, was killed on a Philadelphia street as his…
10.28.20
Jared Kushner Suggests ‘Complaining’ Black People Don’t ‘Want…

In today's example of just how racist the Trump administration is, senior White House adviser Jared Kushner had some pretty…
01.28.21
Text To Win: Brian Courtney Wilson Private Virtual…

Text "BCW" to 52140 for a chance to win! 
01.28.21
Latonya Brumfield Story Of Survival Will Truly Inspire…

Latonya Brumfield was diagnosed with breast cancer in February of 2014.  With the support of her family and church, she…
01.28.21
Ice Cube Responds After Eric Trump Shares Manipulated…

Trump posting this fake photo comes after Cube received criticism for working with the his administration on the Contract With…
01.28.21
Ben Crump Calls For New, Independent Prosecutor To…

Ben Crump called for a new, independent prosecutor to re-open the legal investigation into Breonna Taylor's killing after a grand…
10.20.20
Close