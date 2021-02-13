Dr. Frederick K.C. Price, Founder Of Crenshaw Christian Center, Passes Away At 89

Apostle Frederick K.C. Price, the founder of the Crenshaw Christian Center passed away on Friday (February 12) from COVID-19 complications. He was 89.

EIF Ministries released a statement on Friday, writing, “Our Husband, Father & your Apostle has gone to be w/ the Lord this evening. We accept his decision to go as he got a glimpse of glory a few weeks ago. We are sad. Please allow us some time to process. He fought the good fight of faith & laid hold of eternal life. The Price Family.”

Price founded the Crenshaw Christian Center in 1973 and grew it into one of the first Black megachurches in America with over 28,000 members and an estimated 15 million households watching various services on television.

His outreach extended to numerous pastors across the country including Apostle I.V. Hilliard of New Light Christian Center Church in Houston.

Although he was deemed controversial over his teachings regarding the LGBTQ community and Islam, Price helped establish a blueprint which other pastors, particularly Black preachers would follow. he and his family founded the Federick K.C. Price III Christian School in 1986 and recently, Price’s church was converted into a coronavirus testing facility and is now a vaccination site.

He’s survived by his wife Bety, four children, 10 grandchildren and four great-grandchildren.

