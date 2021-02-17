A Winter Storm Watch has been issued for the Baltimore area from Wednesday night through late Thursday.

National Weather Service is warning of snow accumulations of 5 inches or more, and total ice accumulations of a quarter-inch or more.

Snow will begin to fall sometime between 2 a.m. and 6 a.m., heavy snow is possible through midday.

How fast that change to rain takes place will determine how much snow accumulates, according to Fox 45.

Snowfall Of Five Inches Or More Possible For The Baltimore Area was originally published on 92q.com

Also On Praise 106.1: