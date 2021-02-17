CLOSE
Baltimore's Mayor Lifting COVID-19 Restrictions At Restaurants, Bars, Gyms & More

Outdoor Service Continues Through Winter In New York City Due To Pandemic Restrictions

Source: Alexi Rosenfeld / Getty

Baltimore’s mayor is loosening COVID-19 restrictions around the city as the state continues to see a downward trend in new cases and hospitalizations.

There will no longer be an hour time limit for patrons at city bars and restaurants. Dining capacity remains at 25% indoors and 50% outdoors. Restaurants must also still maintain a sign-in and sign-out sheet for patrons and staff.

The city will also cap gatherings based on a percentage of the building’s relevant occupancy. That’s in place of a 10 person limit for indoor events and a 25 person limit for events outside.

Gym classes are permitted at 25% capacity or 10 people, whichever number is higher. Live performances are also allowed as long as performers wear masks and adhere to social distancing.

Adult entertainment is still not allowed.

“Baltimore City continues to have one of the lowest positivity rates in the State but residents and visitors must remain vigilant,” said Mayor Scott. “Everyone must continue to wear face coverings, practice physical distancing, and avoid large gatherings if we want to continue to build on these gains and keep our community safe.”

These new restrictions go into effect starting Monday, February 22 at 6 a.m..

Source: CBS Baltimore

