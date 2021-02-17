CLOSE
Celebrity News
HomeCelebrity News

Donald Trump’s Old Dilapidated Atlantic City Casino Demolished [Video]

Grand opening, grander closing.

Praise Baltimore Listen Live
Trump Plaza In Atlantic City Imploded

Source: Eduardo Munoz Alvarez / Getty

Today (Feb. 17), the old Trump Plaza Hotel and Casino in Atlantic City was demolished. Donald Trump was responsible for building the property, and driving it into bankruptcy, which had been shuttered since 2014.

The casino opened in 1984, when Trump was still conning people into thinking he was a skilled real estate developer, in the middle of Atlantic City’s famed Boardwalk. The twice impeached President would eventually own three properties in the New Jersey resort town with the Trump Marina (now the Golden Nugget) and the Trump Taj Mahal (now the Hard Rock Atlantic City).

CLICK HERE TO DOWNLOAD OUR APP AND TAKE US WITH YOU ANYWHERE!

But in 2014, and Trump long-gone as an owner, it was shuttered due to poor performance.

Reports the Associated Press:

The former Trump Plaza casino was imploded after falling into such disrepair that chunks of the building began peeling off and crashing to the ground.

A series of loud explosions rocked the building around 9 a.m., and it started to collapse almost like a wave from back to front until it went straight down in a giant cloud of dust that enveloped the beach and Boardwalk. Overall, it took the structure less than 20 seconds to collapse.

“I got chills,” Mayor Marty Small said. “This is a historic moment. It was exciting.”

During its peak, the Trump Plaza was a destination for star-studded events like Mike Tyson boxing fights. But not anymore.

But we’re just here for the video, and some of the reactions (see below). Loud cheering could be heard in the aftermath of the controlled implosion which attracted thousands of watchers despite the cold weather.

Good riddance to bad rubbish, so they say. It’s the metaphor for us.

Donald Trump’s Old Dilapidated Atlantic City Casino Demolished [Video]  was originally published on hiphopwired.com

Donald Trump

Also On Praise 106.1:
17 Gospel Artists Who Call or Have Called the DMV-Area Home
47th Annual GMA Dove Awards - Arrivals
14 photos
Videos
Latest
Quick Study: What Is The True Meaning Of…

The seven-day holiday tradition begins the day after Christmas.
12.24.20
‘Good Trouble’: John Lewis’ Congressional District Pushes Biden…

Absentee ballots from Georgia voters in Clayton County -- in John Lewis' longtime congressional district -- gave Joe Biden a…
11.06.20
Trumpublicans Are Freaking Out And Blaming Each Other…

Republicans are freaking out, panicking and blaming each other while Trump, facing an election loss, claims without proof that he's…
01.28.21
Chrissy Teigen Reflects On Tragic Pregnancy Loss–“I Can…

Chrissy Teigen returned to social media on Tuesday, October 27 to reflect on the tragic loss of her third pregnancy.
01.28.21
Philadelphia Cops Kill Walter Wallace Jr., Black Man…

Walter Wallace Jr., who was said to have suffered from mental illness, was killed on a Philadelphia street as his…
10.28.20
Jared Kushner Suggests ‘Complaining’ Black People Don’t ‘Want…

In today's example of just how racist the Trump administration is, senior White House adviser Jared Kushner had some pretty…
01.28.21
Text To Win: Brian Courtney Wilson Private Virtual…

Text "BCW" to 52140 for a chance to win! 
01.28.21
Latonya Brumfield Story Of Survival Will Truly Inspire…

Latonya Brumfield was diagnosed with breast cancer in February of 2014.  With the support of her family and church, she…
01.28.21
Ice Cube Responds After Eric Trump Shares Manipulated…

Trump posting this fake photo comes after Cube received criticism for working with the his administration on the Contract With…
01.28.21
Ben Crump Calls For New, Independent Prosecutor To…

Ben Crump called for a new, independent prosecutor to re-open the legal investigation into Breonna Taylor's killing after a grand…
10.20.20
Close