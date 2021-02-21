CLOSE
Baltimore City Lifts Some COVID-19 Restrictions: Indoor Dining & More

Due to improving Coronavirus numbers, Mayor Brandon Scott has announced that the city will begin easing COVID-19 restrictions Monday (Feb. 22).

Due to improving Coronavirus numbers, Mayor Brandon Scott has announced that the city will begin easing COVID-19 restrictions on Monday (Feb. 22). Mayor Scott made the announcement during a press conference Wednesday.

Over the weekend, Scott maintained that while it’s relieving to see COVID-19 statistics improving, we must remain vigilant against the virus. The ease of restrictions should be confused with the removal of them. “We do not want folks to take this as an opportunity to be reckless,” Scott said. “We still have restrictions, as you know. This is not an opportunity for people to be reckless. We have the lowest positivity rate in the state because of how we have been going about our business and how we have been responsible. We want folks to continue to do that because we know COVID-19 is still killing people in our neighborhoods.”

New rules. Same Fight.

According to WBAL, guests are no longer limited to an hour or less in restaurants. Also, restaurants will now increase their indoor dining capacity to 25% and to 50% for outdoor dining capacity. Restaurants are also required to keep track of patrons by having a sign in system. The logs of guests will be used to help the city contact trace the virus.

It was a bit refreshing to hear other restrictions that are easing. To be honest, we’ve been so long without some of these amenities that I forgot how they felt. Things like live shows, which require that performers wear masks during the performances. Of course, concert-goers are expected to continue to follow COVID-19 restrictions. Also, organized sporting events “must follow guidance from Recreation and Parks”. Gym classes cannot exceed 25% or ten people, whichever is highest.

It’s expected that Mayor Scott and his administration will continue to monitor the fight against COVID-19 and will ease, or strengthen, restrictions as needed.

