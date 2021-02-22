CLOSE
André Leon Talley Facing Eviction From Home, Allegedly $500K Behind In Rent?

Talley claims he has made good on the mortgage.

Watch What Happens Live With Andy Cohen - Season 17

Source: Bravo / Getty

One of the fashion world’s biggest players might need a bail out. According to reports, André Leon Talley is on the verge of being shown the exit at his own home.

As spotted on New York Post the famed journalist is allegedly behind on his rent. The former Vogue editor has resided in his plush 1 million dollar Westchester County home since 2004. While he claims that the sprawling 11 room colonial build is “his sanctuary”, the newspaper has dug up paperwork that shows that he is not the rightful owner. According to the documents obtained by Page Six the real owners are George Malkemus, former CEO of Manolo Blahnik USA, and his business partner and husband Anthony Yurgaitis.

The two reportedly enjoyed a friendship of over 40 years but have apparently fallen out very badly because of the property. Apparently Malkemus purchased Talley the property back in 2004 for $1,020,000. Court papers, that were filed November 12, 2020, shows that George “commenced a summary non-payment proceeding in White Plains City Court … seeking to evict Talley from the home and for a money judgement against Talley in the amount of $515,872,97 representing alleged arrears”.

In response Andre has filed paperwork stating that the duo purchased him the home with an agreement in place that they would transfer the title to him when he had paid off the total purchase price. Additionally he claims he has paid more than the purchase price back to them and other costs to maintain the home. “The parties agreed that Talley would exclusively own, occupy and care for the home. It was agreed and always understood that Talley would, over time, ‘pay off’ the balance of the purchase price paid by the defendants at which point title would then formally be transferred to Talley,” his legal papers read. “Talley made episodic payments over time dictated by his income flow,” totaling approximately $1,075,558 by January 1, 2020.”

Talley’s lawyer Erik B. Weinick has declined comment to the periodical. Malkemus and Yurgaitis’ attorney Edward David says “The complaint only tells his [Talley’s] side of the story. “We have not yet filed our answer or counterclaim which will explain the real story. Talley is over $300,000 behind in rent. He is desperate to stay and they concocted their ‘story’” he explained.

André Leon Talley Facing Eviction From Home, Allegedly $500K Behind In Rent?  was originally published on hiphopwired.com

André Leon Talley

