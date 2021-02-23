iLove2Ball

Business Description: Great sportswear and athletic apparel.

Business Website: https://www.ilove2ball.com/

Jessica Marie Makeup Artist

Business Description: Professional makeup artist who specializes and caters to women who want to show up and exude fierceness with or without makeup.

Business Website: https://www.jessicamariemua.com/

Winsults

Business Description: Say what you really mean.

Business Website: https://www.instagram.com/winsults/

Buy Black Tuesday: Where To Shop In B’More [2-23-2021] was originally published on wolbbaltimore.com

