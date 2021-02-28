CLOSE
Contests
HomeContests

InspireHER Awards: Nominate A Woman You Know Is Making A Difference

Praise Baltimore Listen Live
InspireHER Graphics Baltimore February 2021

Source: CS / other

Radio One Baltimore is hosting its first ever InspireHER Awards on March 31st in honor of Women’s History Month.

We’re celebrating the women of Baltimore who are making a difference in various fields. Below you will find a list of awards we’re giving out and their descriptions:

Empowering Motivation:This woman possesses and helps create power in individuals over their own lives, society and in their communities. As an empowering motivational woman, you have helped break down barriers and have created lanes for people who didn’t have the direction.

Multimedia:This woman doesn’t allow herself to be put in a box! She is multitalented in every area of social entertainment, communication and beyond.

Community Outreach (activist):This woman is the glue to our community. She promotes social, political, economic or environmental reform with the desire to make changes in our society.

Beauty Icon:This woman helps set beauty trends in the hair, makeup, and style world. Not only does this woman help us look and feel good on the outside, but feel phenomenal on the inside.

Nominate yourself or a woman you know using the form below.

Rules

Also On Praise 106.1:
17 Gospel Artists Who Call or Have Called the DMV-Area Home
47th Annual GMA Dove Awards - Arrivals
14 photos
Videos
Latest
Quick Study: What Is The True Meaning Of…

The seven-day holiday tradition begins the day after Christmas.
12.24.20
‘Good Trouble’: John Lewis’ Congressional District Pushes Biden…

Absentee ballots from Georgia voters in Clayton County -- in John Lewis' longtime congressional district -- gave Joe Biden a…
11.06.20
Trumpublicans Are Freaking Out And Blaming Each Other…

Republicans are freaking out, panicking and blaming each other while Trump, facing an election loss, claims without proof that he's…
01.28.21
Chrissy Teigen Reflects On Tragic Pregnancy Loss–“I Can…

Chrissy Teigen returned to social media on Tuesday, October 27 to reflect on the tragic loss of her third pregnancy.
01.28.21
Philadelphia Cops Kill Walter Wallace Jr., Black Man…

Walter Wallace Jr., who was said to have suffered from mental illness, was killed on a Philadelphia street as his…
10.28.20
Jared Kushner Suggests ‘Complaining’ Black People Don’t ‘Want…

In today's example of just how racist the Trump administration is, senior White House adviser Jared Kushner had some pretty…
01.28.21
Text To Win: Brian Courtney Wilson Private Virtual…

Text "BCW" to 52140 for a chance to win! 
01.28.21
Latonya Brumfield Story Of Survival Will Truly Inspire…

Latonya Brumfield was diagnosed with breast cancer in February of 2014.  With the support of her family and church, she…
01.28.21
Ice Cube Responds After Eric Trump Shares Manipulated…

Trump posting this fake photo comes after Cube received criticism for working with the his administration on the Contract With…
01.28.21
Ben Crump Calls For New, Independent Prosecutor To…

Ben Crump called for a new, independent prosecutor to re-open the legal investigation into Breonna Taylor's killing after a grand…
10.20.20
Close