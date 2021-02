Mayor Bowser is leading the charge, and working with churches across the city to educate and vaccinate. Hear from Rev. Thomas Bowen, Director of the Mayor’s Office of Religious affairs, who will be joined by some of your favorite ministers from across the city.

Heart 2 Heart “Faith in the Vaccine” Town Hall with Cheryl Jackson [WATCH] was originally published on praisedc.com

Also On Praise 106.1: