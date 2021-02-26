CLOSE
Local
HomeLocal

Baltimore Police Fatally Shoot Suspect Near The Inner Harbor

Praise Baltimore Listen Live
Crime Scene

Source: KiddNation / Kidd Nation

According to WBAL-TV, a shooting suspect was killed by police near the Inner Harbor Thursday night.

According to police, two officers from the Baltimore City Police Department Inner Harbor Unit were flagged down for a report of a non-fatal-shooting around 9:30pm.

One of the responding officers stayed at the scene with the victim to aid and wait for the paramedics to arrive.

Other City poilice officers in the area pursued the suspect who fled into a parking garage on Lombard Street.

Police said officers ordered the man to place his hands in the air, but he pulled out a handgun and attempted to fire at them.

Multiple officers returned fire, fatally wounding the suspect. Police said they believe the suspect’s handgun misfired.

Baltimore City Police Commissioner Michael Harrison said officers were being proactive in doing what they were supposed to.

“Having reviewed bodycam footage personally, with our mayor, with our city administrator, with our deputy commissioner, we can say that our officers were being proactive in doing exactly what the citizens and residents of Baltimore expect of them,” Harrison said.

Baltimore Police Fatally Shoot Suspect Near The Inner Harbor  was originally published on 92q.com

Also On Praise 106.1:
17 Gospel Artists Who Call or Have Called the DMV-Area Home
47th Annual GMA Dove Awards - Arrivals
14 photos
Videos
Latest
Quick Study: What Is The True Meaning Of…

The seven-day holiday tradition begins the day after Christmas.
12.24.20
‘Good Trouble’: John Lewis’ Congressional District Pushes Biden…

Absentee ballots from Georgia voters in Clayton County -- in John Lewis' longtime congressional district -- gave Joe Biden a…
11.06.20
Trumpublicans Are Freaking Out And Blaming Each Other…

Republicans are freaking out, panicking and blaming each other while Trump, facing an election loss, claims without proof that he's…
01.28.21
Chrissy Teigen Reflects On Tragic Pregnancy Loss–“I Can…

Chrissy Teigen returned to social media on Tuesday, October 27 to reflect on the tragic loss of her third pregnancy.
01.28.21
Philadelphia Cops Kill Walter Wallace Jr., Black Man…

Walter Wallace Jr., who was said to have suffered from mental illness, was killed on a Philadelphia street as his…
10.28.20
Jared Kushner Suggests ‘Complaining’ Black People Don’t ‘Want…

In today's example of just how racist the Trump administration is, senior White House adviser Jared Kushner had some pretty…
01.28.21
Text To Win: Brian Courtney Wilson Private Virtual…

Text "BCW" to 52140 for a chance to win! 
01.28.21
Latonya Brumfield Story Of Survival Will Truly Inspire…

Latonya Brumfield was diagnosed with breast cancer in February of 2014.  With the support of her family and church, she…
01.28.21
Ice Cube Responds After Eric Trump Shares Manipulated…

Trump posting this fake photo comes after Cube received criticism for working with the his administration on the Contract With…
01.28.21
Ben Crump Calls For New, Independent Prosecutor To…

Ben Crump called for a new, independent prosecutor to re-open the legal investigation into Breonna Taylor's killing after a grand…
10.20.20
Close