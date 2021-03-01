CLOSE
Food & Drink
HomeFood & Drink

Presenting Reese’s Peanut Butter Cups…Without Chocolate!!!

Praise Baltimore Listen Live
Hershey Co. Chocolate World Store Ahead Of Earnings Figures

Source: Bloomberg / Getty

Let’s face it – Reese’s Peanut Butter Cup is addictive!  Who can’t resist the combination of chocolate with peanut butter filling inside.  It makes for a great paring.

Now, there is a “new take on the classic snack” that has now taken the treat on another level.

CLICK HERE TO DOWNLOAD OUR APP AND TAKE US WITH YOU ANYWHERE!

The once-unthinkable idea of an all-peanut butter version is coming soon.

That’s right!  A new Reese’s Peanut Butter Lovers is heading a store with no chocolate whatsoever.

News of the new flavor has already been made on Twitter.

Even 7-ELEVEn responded on Twitter.

That lead to Reese’s responding back to the convenient store chain.

7-ELEVEn had this to say.

Meanwhile, the company behind the popular chocolate and peanut butter treat is excited of its latest version.

From WJW Fox 8 News Cleveland:

The Hershey Company is calling them the Reese’s Ultimate Peanut Butter Lovers Cups and says they’re “awe-inspiring, jaw-dropping and eye-popping.”

Instead of a chocolate outside, the cups have a peanut butter candy-flavored shell and ooey, gooey peanut butter on the inside.

Expect the limited-edition version of this type of Reese’s to hit stores next month.

Would you try the new Reese’s Ultimate Peanut Butter Lovers Cups when it arrives?

 

Click here to read more.

 

Article Courtesy of WJW Fox 8 News Cleveland

First and Second Picture Courtesy of Bloomberg and Getty Images

Video and First through Fourth Tweet Courtesy of Twitter and WJW Fox 8 News Cleveland

Presenting Reese’s Peanut Butter Cups…Without Chocolate!!!  was originally published on wzakcleveland.com

Candy

Also On Praise 106.1:
17 Gospel Artists Who Call or Have Called the DMV-Area Home
47th Annual GMA Dove Awards - Arrivals
14 photos
Videos
Latest
Quick Study: What Is The True Meaning Of…

The seven-day holiday tradition begins the day after Christmas.
12.24.20
‘Good Trouble’: John Lewis’ Congressional District Pushes Biden…

Absentee ballots from Georgia voters in Clayton County -- in John Lewis' longtime congressional district -- gave Joe Biden a…
11.06.20
Trumpublicans Are Freaking Out And Blaming Each Other…

Republicans are freaking out, panicking and blaming each other while Trump, facing an election loss, claims without proof that he's…
01.28.21
Chrissy Teigen Reflects On Tragic Pregnancy Loss–“I Can…

Chrissy Teigen returned to social media on Tuesday, October 27 to reflect on the tragic loss of her third pregnancy.
01.28.21
Philadelphia Cops Kill Walter Wallace Jr., Black Man…

Walter Wallace Jr., who was said to have suffered from mental illness, was killed on a Philadelphia street as his…
10.28.20
Jared Kushner Suggests ‘Complaining’ Black People Don’t ‘Want…

In today's example of just how racist the Trump administration is, senior White House adviser Jared Kushner had some pretty…
01.28.21
Text To Win: Brian Courtney Wilson Private Virtual…

Text "BCW" to 52140 for a chance to win! 
01.28.21
Latonya Brumfield Story Of Survival Will Truly Inspire…

Latonya Brumfield was diagnosed with breast cancer in February of 2014.  With the support of her family and church, she…
01.28.21
Ice Cube Responds After Eric Trump Shares Manipulated…

Trump posting this fake photo comes after Cube received criticism for working with the his administration on the Contract With…
01.28.21
Ben Crump Calls For New, Independent Prosecutor To…

Ben Crump called for a new, independent prosecutor to re-open the legal investigation into Breonna Taylor's killing after a grand…
10.20.20
Close