Cheryl Jackson Talks With Evvie McKinney About New Music and God Blessing Her Life During The Pandemic (video)

Motown Gospel/Capitol CMG recording artist Evvie McKinney announces the release of her highly anticipated EP, ‘This Is Evvie McKinney’, available on all digital platforms now.

God has been good the Evvie even during the pandemic. On top of this amazing release, Evvie shared how she got married last summer to the love of her life, actor and film maker, Everett Anderson. She’s now expecting a baby! Ain’t that just like God (pun intended)!

When Cheryl asked what inspired the music, this is what she said: “This Is Evvie McKinney’ is a project that I put my whole heart into. It gives people the real Evvie McKinney and reflects my relationship with Christ in depth”, says Evvie. “I may be young, but the Lord has blessed me beyond measure and has been with me through the trenches. He is my life coach and He helps develop me when no one is watching. THIS is Evvie McKinney!”

Evvie McKinney rose to prominence as the winner of the inaugural season of the TV singing competition The Four: Battle for Stardom on FOX. The soulful singer wowed judges Sean “P. Diddy” Combs, DJ Khaled, and Meghan Trainor with her powerful voice and fearless stage presentation.

Today, as a Motown Gospel artist, Evvie gives that same bright light energy to every single song. Download ‘This is Evvie McKinney’ today!

Cheryl Jackson Talks With Evvie McKinney About New Music and God Blessing Her Life During The Pandemic

