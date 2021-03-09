Baltimore County Police are working to figure out how a body ended up in the water in the Windsor Mill Area.

Officers responded to a water rescue on Dogwood Rd just after 4 p.m. on Monday.

That location is not far from The Department of Health and Human Services Building.

Police said the man was found dead in the pond and then taken to the medical examiner’s office.

It’s unclear how he died.

Anyone with information is asked to call police.

Body Found In The Water In Windsor Mill was originally published on wolbbaltimore.com

