CLOSE
Local
HomeLocal

Maryland Lifting COVID Capacity Limits, Masks Still Required

Praise Baltimore Listen Live
Coronavirus Breaking News

Source: Cameron Ridle / CAMERON RIDLE

Maryland is lifting some COVID-19 restrictions. Starting on Friday, March 12 at 5 p.m., all capacity restrictions on dining (both indoor and outdoor), retail, personal services, religious buildings, indoor recreation, fitness centers and casinos will be eliminated.

Large indoor and outdoor venues will remain at 50% capacity. Masks are still required and social distancing should be enforced.

CLICK HERE TO DOWNLOAD OUR APP AND TAKE US WITH YOU ANYWHERE!

Maryland is also lifting quarantining requirements for residents who travel out-of-state. Previously, residents who traveled out-of-state were required to quarantine for 10 days when they returned or have a negative coronavirus test. Testing is still strongly encouraged.

Gov. Larry Hogan cited lower metrics over the last few weeks for the reason behind the change.

Hospitalizations have dropped 59%, from nearly 2,000 to 792, which is the lowest level since November 10. In January, all 24 jurisdictions were in the federal red zone for case rates. For several weeks now, we have had zero counties in the red zone.

According to Gov. Hogan, Maryland is averaging 36,258 shots per day of the COVID-19 vaccine. More than half of Marylanders over 65 and more than half of our entire Phase 1 population has been vaccinated.

“After just over a year of grappling with the COVID-19 pandemic, each day brings us closer to seeing a light at the end of this very long tunnel,” Gov. Hogan said.

What do you think? Are you happy to see eased restrictions or is it too soon?

Source: CBS Baltimore, CBS Baltimore

Sign Up For Our Newsletter!

Maryland Lifting COVID Capacity Limits, Masks Still Required  was originally published on wolbbaltimore.com

Also On Praise 106.1:
17 Gospel Artists Who Call or Have Called the DMV-Area Home
47th Annual GMA Dove Awards - Arrivals
14 photos
Videos
Latest
Quick Study: What Is The True Meaning Of…

The seven-day holiday tradition begins the day after Christmas.
12.24.20
‘Good Trouble’: John Lewis’ Congressional District Pushes Biden…

Absentee ballots from Georgia voters in Clayton County -- in John Lewis' longtime congressional district -- gave Joe Biden a…
11.06.20
Trumpublicans Are Freaking Out And Blaming Each Other…

Republicans are freaking out, panicking and blaming each other while Trump, facing an election loss, claims without proof that he's…
01.28.21
Chrissy Teigen Reflects On Tragic Pregnancy Loss–“I Can…

Chrissy Teigen returned to social media on Tuesday, October 27 to reflect on the tragic loss of her third pregnancy.
01.28.21
Philadelphia Cops Kill Walter Wallace Jr., Black Man…

Walter Wallace Jr., who was said to have suffered from mental illness, was killed on a Philadelphia street as his…
10.28.20
Jared Kushner Suggests ‘Complaining’ Black People Don’t ‘Want…

In today's example of just how racist the Trump administration is, senior White House adviser Jared Kushner had some pretty…
01.28.21
Text To Win: Brian Courtney Wilson Private Virtual…

Text "BCW" to 52140 for a chance to win! 
01.28.21
Latonya Brumfield Story Of Survival Will Truly Inspire…

Latonya Brumfield was diagnosed with breast cancer in February of 2014.  With the support of her family and church, she…
01.28.21
Ice Cube Responds After Eric Trump Shares Manipulated…

Trump posting this fake photo comes after Cube received criticism for working with the his administration on the Contract With…
01.28.21
Ben Crump Calls For New, Independent Prosecutor To…

Ben Crump called for a new, independent prosecutor to re-open the legal investigation into Breonna Taylor's killing after a grand…
10.20.20
Close