This Weekend: Baltimore County Ques Hosting “We Care” Food Giveaway In Randallstown

The free produce giveaway is for local families in need, answering the call during a tough year for all. Also, it is sponsored by the Maryland Food Bank. As the country awaits the implementation of President Biden’s historic American Rescue Plan, Theta Mu Mu of Omega Psi Phi seeks to help provide families with food.

“We understand that we have people in need in our communities. Not only in Baltimore City, but Baltimore County and many other surrounding counties,” says Bro. Alonzo Chester, Theta Mu Mu’s Social Action Chairman. “There are more people who suffer disparities than we know. Black, white, brown, or any people of color. Their stories don’t make the media or mainstream conversation. The underprivileged neighborhoods we see, many of us have grown up in and faced some of the same challenges through life.”

He continues, “we are here to provide support and service to our Baltimore County Community. To not only speak that we care, but to show it. To be visible and offer support.”

Here are the details for the drive:

“We Care” Baltimore County Food Giveaway

Hosted by Omega Psi Phi, Theta Mu Mu chapter and sponsored by the Maryland Food Bank

Saturday March 13th at 11AM, while supplies last.

Randallstown Public Library (Parking Lot) 8604 Liberty Rd. Randallstown, MD 21133

*Please remember to honor CDC guidelines. We must remain vigilant against COVID-19

The pandemic’s effect on the dinner table.

As a result of the pandemic, food pantries across the country have seen a surge in activity. There have been historic unemployment numbers and business closures over the last year, taking a toll on millions of families. According to Feeding America, it’s projected that “42 million people, including 13 million children, may experience food insecurity in 2021.” The group also found “significant racial disparities” projecting that 21% of the black community is at risk for food insecurity this year. Comparatively, only 11% of the white community faces the same fate.

A food crisis in Baltimore.

Locally, 2020 created a nearly 4% increase in food insecurity in Baltimore County and City, says Feeding America. It’s no secret that the pandemic has taken its toll on our communities, much like the rest of the world. “We were excited and hopeful… and then COVID-19 struck,” the Maryland Food Bank shared about the effects of the pandemic on their efforts. The organization maintains that despite difficult times, they still were able to provide nearly 55 million pounds of food to local families in need. As the world looks to rebound from COVID-19’s clouds, groups like Theta Mu Mu of Omega Psi Phi and the Maryland Food Bank are dedicated to helping feed our communities.

If you’re looking to help out your neighbors in need, join Theta Mu Mu and the Maryland Food Bank for their produce drive this weekend. Remember to honor CDC guidelines as we continue to fight against the spread of COVID-19. I’ll be there as well so don’t be a stranger. Just wear a mask.

For more information regarding the produce giveaway, contact Bro. Alonzo Chester at AlonzoChester@gmail.com. To get in touch with me, connect through Instagram or Twitter.

