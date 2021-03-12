CLOSE
Orioles To Welcome Fans Back To Camden Yards For 2021 Season

Camden Yards

Source: Joseph Sohm / Getty

Baseball fans rejoice! You’ll be able to catch Baltimore Orioles games live in action at Camden Yards this year.

The team announced Friday that it will host up to 11,000 fans per game. They’ll implement “pod-seating” to ensure social distancing measures are being met.

“The long-awaited return of fans is the result of successful nation-wide and organizational efforts to slow the spread of COVID-19, increase vaccination access for millions of Americans, and strengthen our economy by bringing employees back to work,” said John Angelos, Orioles Chairman and CEO in a statement. “Just as we did in 2020, the Orioles will remain vigilant in our efforts and will continue to consult medical experts every step of the way as we invite fans back to Oriole Park at Camden Yards to enjoy another successful baseball season.”

Gates will open to fans one hour before first pitch. The Orioles begin their season on the road against the Boston Red Sox on April 1. Their first home game is on April 8 against the Boston Red Sox.

