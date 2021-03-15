CLOSE
Man Killed, 2 Hurt In 3 Separate Shootings Across Baltimore

US-POLICE-DRUGS-CRIME-RACISM

Source: AFP Contributor / Getty

One man is dead and two others are hurt after 3 separate shootings Sunday in Baltimore.

The first one happened on the 2800 block of Kinsey Street in southwest Baltimore around 4:50 p.m.

When officers arrived, they found a man lying unresponsive in the street. Medics arrived and pronounced him dead.

Homicide detectives are investigating this murder and are asking anyone with information to call (410) 396-2100. Anyone wishing to remain anonymous can call Metro Crime Stoppers at 1-866-7lockup.

The second shooting happened around 5:46 p.m. in the area of the 1800 block of North Washington Street. After hearing gunshots, officers searched the area and found a 40-year-old man who had been shot in the right leg.

He was taken to an area hospital and is in good condition. Police said they are questioning a possible suspect.

Around 6:20 p.m., police responded to a shot spotter alert in the area of North Stricker Street at Fayetteville Street.

They found a 40-year-old man who had been shot in the leg on the 1500 block of W. Fayetteville Street.

He was taken to the hospital where he’s expected to be okay.

Western District shooting detectives are investigating this incident and are asking anyone with information to call (410) 396-2477 or call Metro Crime Stoppers at 1-866-7lockup.

Source: CBS Baltimore

Man Killed, 2 Hurt In 3 Separate Shootings Across Baltimore  was originally published on wolbbaltimore.com

