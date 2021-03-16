CLOSE
Local
HomeLocal

Mayor Brandon Scott Says Violence In Baltimore City Is A Public Health Emergency

Praise Baltimore Listen Live
Mayor Brandon Scott in Baltimore

Source: The Washington Post / Getty

Baltimore Mayor Brandon Scott has declared the violence in the city a public health epidemic, issuing a new plan to bring it to a halt.

The Draft Violence Reduction Framework and Plan will take a three-pronged, public health approach to violence by addressing the “social determinants of health,” City Health Commissioner Dr. Letitia Dzirasa said. The three pillars of the plan include community engagement and interagency collaboration and accountability to make sure agencies are following through with their goals. They will also respond to addiction and mental health as well as promote an upstream investment to reduce violence.

CLICK HERE TO DOWNLOAD OUR APP AND TAKE US WITH YOU ANYWHERE!

“Everyone in Baltimore is impacted by this disease impacting our city longer than I’ve been alive,” Scott said. He said everyone in the community also needs to be a part of the solution. Therefore, he will host Facebook forums on the plan to get community input.

As of Monday, there have been 54 homicides in the city, compared to 57 on March 15 of last year.

The number of non-fatal shootings is also pacing ahead of last year’s record.

Source: CBS Baltimore

Sign Up For Our Newsletter!

Mayor Brandon Scott Says Violence In Baltimore City Is A Public Health Emergency  was originally published on wolbbaltimore.com

Also On Praise 106.1:
17 Gospel Artists Who Call or Have Called the DMV-Area Home
47th Annual GMA Dove Awards - Arrivals
14 photos
Videos
Latest
Quick Study: What Is The True Meaning Of…

The seven-day holiday tradition begins the day after Christmas.
12.24.20
‘Good Trouble’: John Lewis’ Congressional District Pushes Biden…

Absentee ballots from Georgia voters in Clayton County -- in John Lewis' longtime congressional district -- gave Joe Biden a…
11.06.20
Trumpublicans Are Freaking Out And Blaming Each Other…

Republicans are freaking out, panicking and blaming each other while Trump, facing an election loss, claims without proof that he's…
01.28.21
Chrissy Teigen Reflects On Tragic Pregnancy Loss–“I Can…

Chrissy Teigen returned to social media on Tuesday, October 27 to reflect on the tragic loss of her third pregnancy.
01.28.21
Philadelphia Cops Kill Walter Wallace Jr., Black Man…

Walter Wallace Jr., who was said to have suffered from mental illness, was killed on a Philadelphia street as his…
10.28.20
Jared Kushner Suggests ‘Complaining’ Black People Don’t ‘Want…

In today's example of just how racist the Trump administration is, senior White House adviser Jared Kushner had some pretty…
01.28.21
Text To Win: Brian Courtney Wilson Private Virtual…

Text "BCW" to 52140 for a chance to win! 
01.28.21
Latonya Brumfield Story Of Survival Will Truly Inspire…

Latonya Brumfield was diagnosed with breast cancer in February of 2014.  With the support of her family and church, she…
01.28.21
Ice Cube Responds After Eric Trump Shares Manipulated…

Trump posting this fake photo comes after Cube received criticism for working with the his administration on the Contract With…
01.28.21
Ben Crump Calls For New, Independent Prosecutor To…

Ben Crump called for a new, independent prosecutor to re-open the legal investigation into Breonna Taylor's killing after a grand…
10.20.20
Close