Mayor Brandon Scott Says Violence In Baltimore City Is A Public Health Emergency

Baltimore Mayor Brandon Scott has declared the violence in the city a public health epidemic, issuing a new plan to bring it to a halt.

The Draft Violence Reduction Framework and Plan will take a three-pronged, public health approach to violence by addressing the “social determinants of health,” City Health Commissioner Dr. Letitia Dzirasa said. The three pillars of the plan include community engagement and interagency collaboration and accountability to make sure agencies are following through with their goals. They will also respond to addiction and mental health as well as promote an upstream investment to reduce violence.

“Everyone in Baltimore is impacted by this disease impacting our city longer than I’ve been alive,” Scott said. He said everyone in the community also needs to be a part of the solution. Therefore, he will host Facebook forums on the plan to get community input.

As of Monday, there have been 54 homicides in the city, compared to 57 on March 15 of last year.

The number of non-fatal shootings is also pacing ahead of last year’s record.

Source: CBS Baltimore

