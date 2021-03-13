Community Affairs Show: Strengthening The Mother Daughter Relationship With the Empower Her, Empower Me Virtual Summit

This week on the 2nd half of the Community Affairs Show, Cheryl Jackson talks with Olivia Coffey, creator of the Empower Her Empower Me Virtual Mother Daughter Summit. In society today, a “mean girl” culture has been prevalent in our community. This has placed a negative connotation on female relationships even within our households. Well, Olivia Coffey has found a way to kill that myth by creating a yearly Summit that will build the bonds of the mother/daughter relationships with the EmpowerHer Empower Me Mother /Daughter Virtual Summit 2021.

The theme for the year’s summit is “Beyond Beauty”. This day-long summit will provide powerful workshops, a mother/daughter panel discussion, cooking demo, yoga, and dance session for mothers and daughters, to help equip them with the tools for success.

Panelist include Atoya and Mia Burleson, wife and daughter of Nate Burleson, former NFL wide receiver/football commentator and Molette Green, News4 Today reporter. This summit will help mothers and daughters build stronger relationships and provide opportunities for them to understand each other on an entirely different level. Through memorable relationship-building activities, mothers and daughters will leave feeling more equipped and encouraged in their journeys.

For more information log onto www.empowerherempowerme.com.

