Baltimore Police Respond To Triple Shooting In Brooklyn

UPDATE 3/24/2021 9:49 AM EST:

The 28-year-old man has since succumbed to his injuries.

Three people were shot in the Brooklyn area of South Baltimore Tuesday night around 8:10 p.m.

City police say, a 22-year-old man, a 29-year-old man and a 28-year-old woman were taken to area hospitals for non-life-threatening injuries in the shooting, which happened on South Hanover Street at Patapsco Avenue.

No word on a motive or suspects.

