CLOSE
Local
HomeLocal

2 Sailors Shot By Navy Medic Identified, Investigation Into Motive Continues

Praise Baltimore Listen Live
Fantahun Girma Woldesenbet

Source: Frederick Police Department / Frederick Police Department

An investigation continues into why a Navy medic shot 2 sailors near Fort Detrick in Frederick on Tuesday.

Police releasing a photo of Fantahun Girma Woldesenbet on Wednesday.

CLICK HERE TO DOWNLOAD OUR APP AND TAKE US WITH YOU ANYWHERE!

They said he went to a military office at Riverside Tech Park Tuesday morning armed with a rifle and shot two sailors. The 38-year-old then drove to Fort Detrick where he was ultimately shot and killed after passing through a security gate.

US Navy Hospitalman Casey Nutt, 26, of Germantown was released from Shock Trauma Tuesday evening. Hospital Corpsman 1st Class Carlos Portugal of Frederick remains in critical condition at Shock Trauma.

The investigation into a motive continues.

“Our agencies know the public and the media want answers regarding this incident and the subsequent investigation. We do as well. Investigations take time,” Frederick Police said in a statement.

Woldesenbet was a Navy Hospital Corpsman. He was on active duty, but lived off-base in Frederick. Authorities searched his home on Tuesday after the shooting. He had recently moved to the area.

According to CBS News, Woldesenbet was enlisted in September 2012 and most recently reported to the Naval Medical Research Center in Frederick in August 2019. In between, he served at military facilities in San Antonio, Texas; Camp Lejeune in North Carolina; Corpus Christi, Texas; Bremerton, Washington; and Portsmouth, Virginia.

He also may have a wife and children.

“We send our deepest condolences to all affected by this terrible act of violence and will continue to support the investigation. A Navy Medicine special psychiatric rapid intervention team (SPRINT) has been sent to Fort Detrick to provide counseling support for individuals affected by this tragic event and they will work with local Army Chaplains and other support services on Fort Detrick to ensure those in need of care get the support they need,” the Navy said in a statement.

Source: CBS Baltimore

Sign Up For Our Newsletter!

2 Sailors Shot By Navy Medic Identified, Investigation Into Motive Continues  was originally published on wolbbaltimore.com

Also On Praise 106.1:
17 Gospel Artists Who Call or Have Called the DMV-Area Home
47th Annual GMA Dove Awards - Arrivals
14 photos
Videos
Latest
Quick Study: What Is The True Meaning Of…

The seven-day holiday tradition begins the day after Christmas.
12.24.20
‘Good Trouble’: John Lewis’ Congressional District Pushes Biden…

Absentee ballots from Georgia voters in Clayton County -- in John Lewis' longtime congressional district -- gave Joe Biden a…
11.06.20
Trumpublicans Are Freaking Out And Blaming Each Other…

Republicans are freaking out, panicking and blaming each other while Trump, facing an election loss, claims without proof that he's…
01.28.21
Chrissy Teigen Reflects On Tragic Pregnancy Loss–“I Can…

Chrissy Teigen returned to social media on Tuesday, October 27 to reflect on the tragic loss of her third pregnancy.
01.28.21
Philadelphia Cops Kill Walter Wallace Jr., Black Man…

Walter Wallace Jr., who was said to have suffered from mental illness, was killed on a Philadelphia street as his…
10.28.20
Jared Kushner Suggests ‘Complaining’ Black People Don’t ‘Want…

In today's example of just how racist the Trump administration is, senior White House adviser Jared Kushner had some pretty…
01.28.21
Text To Win: Brian Courtney Wilson Private Virtual…

Text "BCW" to 52140 for a chance to win! 
01.28.21
Latonya Brumfield Story Of Survival Will Truly Inspire…

Latonya Brumfield was diagnosed with breast cancer in February of 2014.  With the support of her family and church, she…
01.28.21
Ice Cube Responds After Eric Trump Shares Manipulated…

Trump posting this fake photo comes after Cube received criticism for working with the his administration on the Contract With…
01.28.21
Ben Crump Calls For New, Independent Prosecutor To…

Ben Crump called for a new, independent prosecutor to re-open the legal investigation into Breonna Taylor's killing after a grand…
10.20.20
Close