CLOSE
Arts & Entertainment
HomeArts & Entertainment

Madea Prequel TV Series ‘Mabel’ In Development At Showtime With Tyler Perry, Tim Palen, JaNeika and JaSheika James

Praise Baltimore Listen Live
Tyler Perry&apos;s Boo 2! A Madea Halloween (2017)

Source: WENN.com / WENN

A Madea prequel television series entitled Mabel is in the works at Showtime. Deadline reports that the network is developing a new drama series created by Tyler Perry and Tim Palen. The series will follow the origin story of the over-the-top Madea character created and performed by Perry. Mabel is written by JaNeika James and JaSheika James.

The show is described as, every great story has to start somewhere and every legend has a beginning. Long before she was the force of nature known as  Madea she was a smart, fierce, irresistible, dangerous, crazy 20-something black woman named…Mabel Simmons. When she moved to Atlanta in 1972 she set the city – and the world – on fire!

CLICK HERE TO DOWNLOAD OUR APP AND TAKE US WITH YOU ANYWHERE!

Perry’s journey to the top began with his plays featuring Mabel “Madea” Earlene Simmons, the character he based on his mom and aunt. Perry first portrayed the 65-year-old woman in his first play, I Can Do Bad All By Myself, and began creating the franchise we know and love today. As Perry transitioned from stage plays to film, Madea made her feature film debut in the 2005 Diary of a Mad Black Woman, which became a breakout box-office hit. This film launched a franchise for Perry and Lionsgate, which includes nine live-action films and one animated movie, with the most recent being A Madea Family Funeral which debuted in 2019.

Mabel is the newest project under Perry’s extensive partnership with ViacomCBS. It also includes his co-venture with the company, BET+, which has since produced popular series like BET’s Sistas and The Oval.

All of his projects are produced at his new 330 acres Tyler Perry Studios in Atlanta, Georgia. Opening in October 2019, Perry became the first African American to own a major production studio of this stature.

His success has continued to empower future creators like twin sisters JaNeika and JaSheika James, who serve as executive producers alongside Perry and Palen, worked their way up from staff writers to supervising producers on Empire, then served as co-executive producers on True Story and Gossip Girl. These two are a force to be reckoned with as they create the next series associated with the massive Madea franchise.

There is no release date yet. We will keep you updated with more on the prequel series, Mabel, developing at Showtime.

The First-Ever Animated Film Debuted Today In 1906 But These 10 Shows Transformed Animation Forever
10 photos

Madea Prequel TV Series ‘Mabel’ In Development At Showtime With Tyler Perry, Tim Palen, JaNeika and JaSheika James  was originally published on globalgrind.com

Madea

Videos
Latest
Quick Study: What Is The True Meaning Of…

The seven-day holiday tradition begins the day after Christmas.
12.24.20
‘Good Trouble’: John Lewis’ Congressional District Pushes Biden…

Absentee ballots from Georgia voters in Clayton County -- in John Lewis' longtime congressional district -- gave Joe Biden a…
11.06.20
Trumpublicans Are Freaking Out And Blaming Each Other…

Republicans are freaking out, panicking and blaming each other while Trump, facing an election loss, claims without proof that he's…
01.28.21
Chrissy Teigen Reflects On Tragic Pregnancy Loss–“I Can…

Chrissy Teigen returned to social media on Tuesday, October 27 to reflect on the tragic loss of her third pregnancy.
01.28.21
Philadelphia Cops Kill Walter Wallace Jr., Black Man…

Walter Wallace Jr., who was said to have suffered from mental illness, was killed on a Philadelphia street as his…
10.28.20
Jared Kushner Suggests ‘Complaining’ Black People Don’t ‘Want…

In today's example of just how racist the Trump administration is, senior White House adviser Jared Kushner had some pretty…
01.28.21
Text To Win: Brian Courtney Wilson Private Virtual…

Text "BCW" to 52140 for a chance to win! 
01.28.21
Latonya Brumfield Story Of Survival Will Truly Inspire…

Latonya Brumfield was diagnosed with breast cancer in February of 2014.  With the support of her family and church, she…
01.28.21
Ice Cube Responds After Eric Trump Shares Manipulated…

Trump posting this fake photo comes after Cube received criticism for working with the his administration on the Contract With…
01.28.21
Ben Crump Calls For New, Independent Prosecutor To…

Ben Crump called for a new, independent prosecutor to re-open the legal investigation into Breonna Taylor's killing after a grand…
10.20.20
Close