CLOSE
Good News
HomeGood News

Black-Owned Beauty Brand Mielle Organics Hits Historic VC Milestone

“These are the types of steps it takes to create generational wealth and jobs for people of color,” said Mielle Organics Co-founder & CEO Monique Rodriguez.

Praise Baltimore Listen Live

Despite the racial and gender inequities that exist within the realm of entrepreneurship, Black women founders are making power moves and hitting historic milestones. According to Ad Week, the Black woman-owned beauty brand Mielle Organics recently secured a multi-million dollar investment.

When it comes to venture capital funding, the statistics surrounding support for Black women entrepreneurs are abysmal. According to Fortune, Black women founders received 0.27 percent of VC investments between 2018 and 2019. In the face of adversity, Black women entrepreneurs like Mielle Organics Co-founder & CEO Monique Rodriguez are overcoming the odds, charting their own paths and thriving. Her beauty brand—which was founded in 2014—recently received $100 million in VC funding from the Boston-based firm Berkshire Partners. The investment is historic as only 93 Black women entrepreneurs have secured $1 million in funding.

CLICK HERE TO DOWNLOAD OUR APP AND TAKE US WITH YOU ANYWHERE!

For Rodriguez—who started the business with her husband in their garage and now has products in major retail stores like CVS, Target and Walgreens—the investment will be instrumental in the company’s global expansion and it will also further Mielle Organics’ efforts to use beauty as an avenue to cultivate community. Some of the funds will go toward the brand’s “More Than a Strand” initiative which was launched to celebrate mother-daughter relationships. “We are excited to forge this historic partnership with Berkshire Partners,” Rodriguez said in a statement. “Their investment reinforces our mission for community development and growth of Mielle’s vision of global expansion. We are also thrilled to continue this journey with New Voices. They believed in Mielle from the beginning and have truly been a great partner. These are the types of steps it takes to create generational wealth and jobs for people of color. We are truly grateful for their partnership.”

Melvin Rodriguez, Co-founder & COO of Mielle Organics, says the VC funding will help elevate brand awareness and support the creation of new products. Monique and Melvin will remain the majority owners of the company.

News about Mielle Organics’ major investment comes after the Black-led VC firm Harlem Capital hit a milestone by raising $134 million to invest in diverse entrepreneurs. The investment group has taken major strides towards changing the face of entrepreneurship.

SEE ALSO:

VC Firm Harlem Capital Raises $134M To Invest In Diverse Entrepreneurs

Black-Led Tech Startup Receives VC Funding From Diddy, LL Cool J

Sasha Obama viral photo

Sasha Obama Is Living Her Best Life

25 photos Launch gallery

Sasha Obama Is Living Her Best Life

Continue reading Sasha Obama Is Living Her Best Life

Sasha Obama Is Living Her Best Life

UPDATED: 2:00 p.m. ET, March 11, 2021 Original story: Dec. 2, 2020 Sasha Obama has drawn attention in recent months for living her best life through a series of viral social media posts, but a new interview with her mother may provide some insight into them. Without directly citing them, Michelle Obama told People that she was forced to take on an updated maternal role once her daughters returned home from college after the pandemic hit last year. "They didn't come back into the same set of rules, because I didn't want them to miss out on independence," the former first lady said about Sasha, 19, and Malia Obama, 22. "They came back as young women, and our conversations are more peer-oriented than mother-to-daughter . . . a chance for me to explore how they see themselves in the world, what are their worries, how are they as students." Aside from teenagers showcasing themselves on social media being age-appropriate behavior, Michelle Obama's comments could help explain her youngest daughter's increasingly viral moments like the one back in December when a photo was tweeted showing Sasha Obama wearing a crop top and staring blankly into the yonder, perhaps while attending a party. That last part was conjecture since the only evidence she was at a gathering is the stalkerish stare of a young Black man pictured in the background, seemingly entranced by Obama's presence. Sasha Obama was also styling in the photo, to be sure, rocking a cowrie shell choker, multiple apparent waist chains above a sarong-type garment unsuccessfully trying to hide her lower half. Oh, and her nails is did, too. The tweet summed up the situation pretty accurately: "sasha obama is a HOT girl!" https://twitter.com/_slimarella_/status/1338220804325203973?s=20 The photo went viral nearly two weeks after the University of Michigan student broke the internet by starring in a Tik Tok video with her friends while dancing and lip-synching to a song. https://twitter.com/Cloudx2o/status/1334152586295963649?s=20 As you can see, she was just vibing with her friends to the song, "Adderall (Corvette Corvette)," by rapper Popp Hunna. Twitter users quickly noticed her wardrobe and accessories, like her fingernails, as further harmless evidence that she is indeed living her best life. The cameo appearance on her friend's Tik Tok, a video-centric app that routinely incorporates music in users' posts, was far from Sasha Obama's only foray into social media stardom. It was only in October when she appeared next to her friend in another Tik Tok video lip-synching the NSFW lyrics to the “Said Sum” remix by Moneybagg Yo and featuring his fellow rappers the City Girls and Da Baby. https://twitter.com/ternjerler/status/1320351617393348608?s=20 As Madame Noire wrote in its coverage at the time, "Please let Sasha Obama rap her City Girl lyrics in peace." These instances are far from the only times Sasha Obama has broken the internet. Just last year she made headlines after photos from her prom went viral. The then-17-year-old looked seriously all growed up while keeping it simple by sporting a black dress, hoop earrings and flawless makeup. https://twitter.com/TheJessieWoo/status/1132317262474633217?s=20 To be sure, there is much more to Sasha Obama than social media exploits. Her famous father, President Barack Obama, recently revealed that she and her sister, Malia, participated in the Black Lives Matter protests following the police killing of George Floyd on Memorial Day in Minneapolis. “They had a very clear sense of what was right and what was wrong and [of] their own agency and the power of their voice and the need to participate,” the 45th president told PEOPLE late last month. “Malia and Sasha found their own ways to get involved with the demonstrations and activism that you saw with young people this summer, without any prompting from Michelle and myself, on their own initiative.” Still, in spite of her devotion to activism, there was no shortage of responses to Sasha Obama's latest foray on social media, with Twitter users rushing to encourage the young woman to continue living her best life while protecting her from detractors desperately looking for some social media clout. Scroll down to see what people are saying.

Black-Owned Beauty Brand Mielle Organics Hits Historic VC Milestone  was originally published on newsone.com

Mielle Organics

Videos
Latest
Quick Study: What Is The True Meaning Of…

The seven-day holiday tradition begins the day after Christmas.
12.24.20
‘Good Trouble’: John Lewis’ Congressional District Pushes Biden…

Absentee ballots from Georgia voters in Clayton County -- in John Lewis' longtime congressional district -- gave Joe Biden a…
11.06.20
Trumpublicans Are Freaking Out And Blaming Each Other…

Republicans are freaking out, panicking and blaming each other while Trump, facing an election loss, claims without proof that he's…
01.28.21
Chrissy Teigen Reflects On Tragic Pregnancy Loss–“I Can…

Chrissy Teigen returned to social media on Tuesday, October 27 to reflect on the tragic loss of her third pregnancy.
01.28.21
Philadelphia Cops Kill Walter Wallace Jr., Black Man…

Walter Wallace Jr., who was said to have suffered from mental illness, was killed on a Philadelphia street as his…
10.28.20
Jared Kushner Suggests ‘Complaining’ Black People Don’t ‘Want…

In today's example of just how racist the Trump administration is, senior White House adviser Jared Kushner had some pretty…
01.28.21
Text To Win: Brian Courtney Wilson Private Virtual…

Text "BCW" to 52140 for a chance to win! 
01.28.21
Latonya Brumfield Story Of Survival Will Truly Inspire…

Latonya Brumfield was diagnosed with breast cancer in February of 2014.  With the support of her family and church, she…
01.28.21
Ice Cube Responds After Eric Trump Shares Manipulated…

Trump posting this fake photo comes after Cube received criticism for working with the his administration on the Contract With…
01.28.21
Ben Crump Calls For New, Independent Prosecutor To…

Ben Crump called for a new, independent prosecutor to re-open the legal investigation into Breonna Taylor's killing after a grand…
10.20.20
Close