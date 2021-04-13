Following a recommendation from the CDC and FDA to pause the Johnson & Johnson vaccine following reports of blood clots it looks like the Maryland Department of Health is taking charge and directing all vaccine providers to stop pause administration of the shot. If you have an existing appointment for the Johnson & Johnson shot The Hagerstown mass vaccination site will honor all J&J appointments Tuesday, however you will receive Pfizer instead. Baltimore City health officials also said they would be pausing Johnson & Johnson vaccines and switch to Moderna.

ADVISORY: Based on the federal government’s recommendation and out of an abundance of caution, @MDHealthDept directs all Maryland COVID-19 vaccine providers to pause the administration of Johnson & Johnson vaccines until further federal guidance is issued: https://t.co/jaesglfaHZ — Maryland Department of Health (@MDHealthDept) April 13, 2021

The Hagerstown mass vaccination site will pause administration of the Johnson & Johnson vaccine, switch to Pfizer, and honor all appointments today. If you have any questions, call the vaccination support center at 1-855-MD-GOVAX (1-855-634-6829). — GoVAX Maryland (@GoVaxMD) April 13, 2021

Maryland Directs All Vaccine Providers To Pause Johnson & Johnson Shot was originally published on 92q.com

Also On Praise 106.1: