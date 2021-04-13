Cheryl Jackson Talks With Sarah Jakes Roberts About The Inspiration Behind Her New Book “Woman Evolve”

Sarah Jakes Roberts has been no stranger to the public’s eye. As the daughter of Bishop T. D. Jakes, her entire family has lived under public scrutiny with such grace and class. Cheryl Jackson shares how it has been refreshing to watch Sarah evolve into this power house speaker, preacher and teacher helping millions of people walk into their God given purpose. Drawing on her own inspirational journey, Sarah explains how women can revolutionize their lives by facing their fears and moving beyond obstacles one step at a time.

At twenty-three years old, Sarah was tempted to allow her journey as a woman battling insecurities, teen pregnancy stigma, low self-esteem, toxic relationships, and depression to define the rest of her life. It wasn’t until she was in her darkest moment that she realized she could settle or evolve. From this concept, Sarah launched the Woman Evolve movement, which is a community of like-minded women who are committed to becoming the best version of themselves.

Like the Woman Evolve Movement, Sarah’s book, “Woman Evolve” offers a powerful combination of biblical scripture, compelling personal stories, and new insights from the story of Eve while choosing to celebrate Eve for her willingness to look forward—to her purpose—and not backwards at her mistakes. In Woman Evolve, Sarah shows readers that a person’s purpose in life does not change; it evolves. In the same way, someone should not be attached to who she was but to who she can become.

Purchase Woman Evolve: Break Up with Your Fears and Revolutionize Your Life on the website at http://www.womanevolvebook.com/

About Sarah Jakes Roberts:

Sarah Jakes Roberts is a businesswoman, bestselling author, and media personality who expertly balances career, ministry, and family. She has been the driving force behind grassroots marketing for films, publications, and community programs that inspire and uplift people of all ages and backgrounds. Sarah is the daughter of Bishop T.D. Jakes and Mrs. Serita Jakes and pastors a dynamic community of artists and professionals in Hollywood alongside her husband, Touré Roberts. Together they have six beautiful children and reside in Los Angeles.

Cheryl Jackson Talks With Sarah Jakes Roberts About The Inspiration Behind Her New Book “Woman Evolve” was originally published on praisedc.com

