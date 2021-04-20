Chauvin’s Conviction Is Accountability For One Officer, Not Vindication Of A Corrupt System

Taking less than a day to return its verdict, the jury in the Derek Chauvin murder trial on Tuesday returned a guilty verdict on all charges. Chauvin’s racist defense painting George Floyd as a rage-induced big Black drug addict failed.
Cries and shouts of celebration erupted from supporters gathered outside of the courthouse in Minneapolis. The prosecution moved to revoke Chauvin’s bail and asked that he remain in custody until sentencing.
Chauvin was found guilty of second and third-degree murder, as well as the lesser included offense of second-degree manslaughter. A Minnesota Post explainer indicates Chauvin could face up to 40 years for second-degree murder.
CBS 4 in Minnesota reported that as the verdict was read, Floyd’s brother prayed. “I was just praying they would find him guilty,” Philonise Floyd told the CBS affiliate. “As an African American, we usually never get justice.”
As Floyd’s family celebrates and processes, the fight for justice and broader demands of police accountability continue. Ahead of the verdict, organizers held a press conference demanding the Biden administration take action on policing in a meaningful way, including abolishing the controversial 1033 program that allows state and local law enforcement agencies to purchase surplus military-grade weapons and equipment. Recorded by independent journalist Georgia Fort, the press conference also centered on calls for the passage of police accountability legislation in Minnesota.
Del Shea Perry, the mother of Hardel Sherrell and founder of Be Their Voices, called for President Joe Biden and Vice President Kamala Harris to come to Minnesota to learn firsthand about the need for accountability. Sherrell died in 2018 after Beltrami County Jail officials ignored his pleas and cries for help.
A recent report by Vox found that 139 officers have been arrested in police killings since 2005, with only 42 convicted of charges before Chauvin’s conviction Tuesday. That is only 1-2% of officers ever facing legal repercussions. Instead, officers were often found guilty only of lesser charges, according to the report.
A former president of the Minneapolis NAACP, civil rights attorney Nekima Levy Armstrong, reflected on the mixed feelings in the current moment, noting that Floyd’s death happened partly because Chauvin was permitted to return to duty after other instances of abuse.
“In addition to this being a moment of celebration, it should also be a sobering moment for people across the state of Minnesota, across the country, and across the world,” Armstrong told Minnesota Public Radio.
Armstrong said Tuesday’s verdict reflected the will of one jury in a single trial, representing a moment in history where an officer was found to not be above the law.
“Step by step by step, the people played a significant role in the outcome of this case; if we had sat back and waited for someone else to do it, justice would not be served,” she explained.
“This moment didn’t happen because the system works,” Armstrong continued. “This moment happened because the people put in the work. We had to demand justice and accountability. We had to demand that those officers be fired.”
Miski Noor, co-executive director of the Minnesota-based Black Visions, said in a statement that while Chauvin is going to jail, the system that allowed him to murder remains intact. Pointing to nearby Brooklyn Center, where 20-year-old Daunte Wright was recently killed by a police officer, Noor said the use of Operation Safety Net continued to brutalize community members even as this verdict was being deliberated.
“As the people of Minneapolis and greater Minnesota have been calling for justice, healing, and care, Governor Walz and Minneapolis Mayor Frey, in particular, have responded by spending millions of dollars on more police, military-style weapons, and fencing, preparing to go to war with protestors and the community,” Noor said.
“It is both individuals and institutions that bear responsibility for the loss of George’s life and the pain his family experiences, so we feel a guilty verdict is an important step for the community, and we know that Chauvin is not the exception but the rule,” Noor added. “No one conviction, training, or reform can interrupt the rotten foundation of the institution of police and policing.”
108 Black Men And Boys Killed By Police
108 Black Men And Boys Killed By Police
1. Matthew Williams, 351 of 108
2. Daunte Wright, 20Source:Twitter/@MeritLaw 2 of 108
3. Marvin D. Scott III, 26Source:GoFundMe 3 of 108
4. Kurt Reinhold, 42Source:Getty 4 of 108
5. McHale Rose, 195 of 108
6. Xzavier Hill, 18Source:Change.org 6 of 108
7. Frederick Cox, 18Source:Facebook/Tenicka Shannon 7 of 108
8. Patrick Warren Sr.Source:Patrick Warren Jr. 8 of 108
9. Carl Dorsey III, 399 of 108
10. Dolal Idd, 23Source:GoFundMe 10 of 108
11. Andre' Hill, 4711 of 108
12. Joshua Feast12 of 108
13. Maurice GordonSource:Mercury LLC 13 of 108
14. Casey Goodson Jr.Source:Walton + Brown, LLP 14 of 108
15. Rodney ApplewhiteSource:Ben Crump 15 of 108
16. A.J. Crooms16 of 108
17. Sincere Pierce17 of 108
18. Walter Wallace Jr.18 of 108
19. Marcellis Stinnette, teen killed by police in Waukegan, IllinoisSource:Twitter 19 of 108
20. Jonathan Price20 of 108
21. Deon Kay21 of 108
22. Daniel Prude22 of 108
23. Damian Daniels23 of 108
24. Dijon Kizzee24 of 108
25. Trayford PellerinSource:GoFundMe 25 of 108
26. David McAtee26 of 108
27. Natosha “Tony” McDade27 of 108
28. George Floyd28 of 108
29. Yassin Mohamed29 of 108
30. Finan H. Berhe30 of 108
31. Sean ReedSource:Twitter 31 of 108
32. Steven Demarco TaylorSource:S. Lee Merritt 32 of 108
33. Ariane McCreeSource:The Herald/YouTube 33 of 108
34. Terrance Franklin34 of 108
35. Miles HallSource:KRON4 35 of 108
36. Darius TarverSource:S. Lee Merritt 36 of 108
37. William Green37 of 108
38. Samuel David Mallard, 1938 of 108
39. Kwame "KK" Jones, 17Source:facebook 39 of 108
40. De’von Bailey, 1940 of 108
41. Christopher Whitfield, 3141 of 108
42. Anthony Hill, 2642 of 108
43. De'Von Bailey, 1943 of 108
44. Eric Logan, 5444 of 108
45. Jamarion Robinson, 2645 of 108
46. Gregory Hill Jr., 3046 of 108
47. JaQuavion Slaton, 2047 of 108
48. Ryan Twyman, 2448 of 108
49. Brandon Webber, 2049 of 108
50. Jimmy Atchison, 2150 of 108
51. Willie McCoy, 2051 of 108
52. Emantic "EJ" Fitzgerald Bradford Jr., 2152 of 108
53. D’ettrick Griffin, 1853 of 108
54. Jemel Roberson, 26Source:false 54 of 108
55. DeAndre Ballard, 23Source:false 55 of 108
56. Botham Shem Jean, 26Source:false 56 of 108
57. Antwon Rose Jr., 17Source:false 57 of 108
58. Robert Lawrence White, 41Source:false 58 of 108
59. Anthony Lamar Smith, 24Source:Getty 59 of 108
60. Ramarley Graham, 18Source:Getty 60 of 108
61. Manuel Loggins Jr., 31Source:Getty 61 of 108
62. Trayvon Martin, 17Source:Getty 62 of 108
63. Wendell Allen, 20Source:Getty 63 of 108
64. Kendrec McDade, 19Source:Getty 64 of 108
65. Larry Jackson Jr., 32Source:Getty 65 of 108
66. Jonathan Ferrell, 24Source:Getty 66 of 108
67. Jordan Baker, 26Source:Getty 67 of 108
68. Victor White lll, 22Source:Getty 68 of 108
69. Dontre Hamilton, 31Source:Getty 69 of 108
70. Eric Garner, 43Source:Getty 70 of 108
71. John Crawford lll, 22Source:Getty 71 of 108
72. Michael Brown, 18Source:Getty 72 of 108
73. Ezell Ford, 25Source:Getty 73 of 108
74. Dante Parker, 36Source:Getty 74 of 108
75. Kajieme Powell, 25Source:Getty 75 of 108
76. Laquan McDonald, 17Source:Getty 76 of 108
77. Akai Gurley, 28Source:Getty 77 of 108
78. Tamir Rice, 12Source:Getty 78 of 108
79. Rumain Brisbon, 34Source:Getty 79 of 108
80. Jerame Reid, 36Source:Getty 80 of 108
81. Charly Keunang, 43Source:Getty 81 of 108
82. Tony Robinson, 19Source:Getty 82 of 108
83. Walter Scott, 50Source:Getty 83 of 108
84. Freddie Gray, 25Source:Getty 84 of 108
85. Brendon Glenn, 29Source:Getty 85 of 108
86. Samuel DuBose, 43Source:Getty 86 of 108
87. Christian Taylor, 19Source:Getty 87 of 108
88. Jamar Clark, 24Source:Getty 88 of 108
89. Mario Woods, 26Source:Getty 89 of 108
90. Quintonio LeGrier, 19Source:Getty 90 of 108
91. Gregory Gunn, 58Source:Getty 91 of 108
92. Akiel Denkins, 24Source:Getty 92 of 108
93. Alton Sterling, 37Source:Getty 93 of 108
94. Philando Castile, 32Source:Getty 94 of 108
95. Terrence Sterling, 31Source:Getty 95 of 108
96. Terence Crutcher, 40Source:Getty 96 of 108
97. Keith Lamont Scott, 43Source:Getty 97 of 108
98. Alfred Olango, 38Source:Getty 98 of 108
99. Jordan Edwards, 15Source:Getty 99 of 108
100. Stephon Clark, 22Source:false 100 of 108
101. Danny Ray Thomas, 34Source:false 101 of 108
102. DeJuan Guillory, 27Source:false 102 of 108
103. Patrick Harmon, 50103 of 108
104. Jonathan Hart, 21104 of 108
105. Maurice Granton, 24105 of 108
106. Julius Johnson, 23106 of 108
107. Jamee Johnson, 22Source:S. Lee Merritt 107 of 108
108. Michael Dean, 28Source:S. Lee Merritt 108 of 108
