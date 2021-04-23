Dr. Ian Smith joined us this week to share tips on how to blast off fat and keep it off. If you missed the conversation, press play up top!
Want news at your fingertips? Text “ERICA” to 52140 to join our club. (Terms and conditions)
CLICK HERE TO DOWNLOAD OUR APP AND TAKE US WITH YOU ANYWHERE!
READ MORE STORIES ON GETUPERICA.COM:
- Netflix To Debut Show About Black American Cuisine Called ‘High On The Hog’
- LeVar Burton, Robin Roberts To Guest Host Future Episodes Of ‘Jeopardy!’
- Janet Hubert Lands Regular Role On “The Last O.G.”
9 Dramatic Celebrity Weight Loss Transformations [PHOTOS]
9 Dramatic Celebrity Weight Loss Transformations [PHOTOS]
1. Adele1 of 9
2. Tokyo Vanity2 of 9
3. Akbar V3 of 9
4. Syleena Johnson4 of 9
5. Shonda Rhimes5 of 9
6. Mo'Nique6 of 9
7. Gabourey Sidibe7 of 9
8. Jennifer Hudson8 of 9
9. Sherri Shepherd9 of 9
HEAD BACK TO GETUPERICA.COM
A Convo With Dr. Ian Smith: How To Blast Off Fat & Keep It Off! [EXCLUSIVE] was originally published on getuperica.com