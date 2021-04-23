A Convo With Dr. Ian Smith: How To Blast Off Fat & Keep It Off! [EXCLUSIVE]

Get Up Mornings With Erica
| 04.23.21
Dismiss
Praise Baltimore Listen Live

Dr. Ian Smith joined us this week to share tips on how to blast off fat and keep it off. If you missed the conversation, press play up top!

Want news at your fingertips? Text “ERICA” to 52140 to join our club. (Terms and conditions)

CLICK HERE TO DOWNLOAD OUR APP AND TAKE US WITH YOU ANYWHERE!

READ MORE STORIES ON GETUPERICA.COM:

9 Dramatic Celebrity Weight Loss Transformations [PHOTOS]

9 photos Launch gallery

9 Dramatic Celebrity Weight Loss Transformations [PHOTOS]

Continue reading 9 Dramatic Celebrity Weight Loss Transformations [PHOTOS]

9 Dramatic Celebrity Weight Loss Transformations [PHOTOS]

[caption id="attachment_3127850" align="aligncenter" width="1024"] Source: picture alliance/ Paul Archuleta /Araya Diaz/ picture alliance /Paras / Getty[/caption] It’s been a while since Adele pop up on our timelines — Christmas to be exact, when she posted a photo hugged up with the grinch. The Hello singer has been living life outside the spotlight while dealing with personal issues. Adele filed for divorce in September 2019 and embarked on a weight loss journey that would lead us here. The blue-eyed soul sanger reemerged on social media sporting a svelte new frame and it sent the Internet into a frenzy. The Grammy award winning superstar was celebrating her birthday and what better way to do so than break the Internet! Want news at your fingertips? Text “ERICA” to 52140 to join our club. (Terms and conditions) Adele isn’t the only celebrity to share their amazing weight loss results on social media. Check out these other celebs who documented their journey.

HEAD BACK TO GETUPERICA.COM

A Convo With Dr. Ian Smith: How To Blast Off Fat & Keep It Off! [EXCLUSIVE]  was originally published on getuperica.com

Videos
Latest
Quick Study: What Is The True Meaning Of…

The seven-day holiday tradition begins the day after Christmas.
12.24.20
‘Good Trouble’: John Lewis’ Congressional District Pushes Biden…

Absentee ballots from Georgia voters in Clayton County -- in John Lewis' longtime congressional district -- gave Joe Biden a…
11.06.20
Trumpublicans Are Freaking Out And Blaming Each Other…

Republicans are freaking out, panicking and blaming each other while Trump, facing an election loss, claims without proof that he's…
01.28.21
Chrissy Teigen Reflects On Tragic Pregnancy Loss–“I Can…

Chrissy Teigen returned to social media on Tuesday, October 27 to reflect on the tragic loss of her third pregnancy.
01.28.21
Philadelphia Cops Kill Walter Wallace Jr., Black Man…

Walter Wallace Jr., who was said to have suffered from mental illness, was killed on a Philadelphia street as his…
10.28.20
Jared Kushner Suggests ‘Complaining’ Black People Don’t ‘Want…

In today's example of just how racist the Trump administration is, senior White House adviser Jared Kushner had some pretty…
01.28.21
Text To Win: Brian Courtney Wilson Private Virtual…

Text "BCW" to 52140 for a chance to win! 
01.28.21
Latonya Brumfield Story Of Survival Will Truly Inspire…

Latonya Brumfield was diagnosed with breast cancer in February of 2014.  With the support of her family and church, she…
01.28.21
Ice Cube Responds After Eric Trump Shares Manipulated…

Trump posting this fake photo comes after Cube received criticism for working with the his administration on the Contract With…
01.28.21
Ben Crump Calls For New, Independent Prosecutor To…

Ben Crump called for a new, independent prosecutor to re-open the legal investigation into Breonna Taylor's killing after a grand…
10.20.20
Close