Dr. Freddie Hayes Discusses Guilty Verdict In Derek Chauvin Trial [EXCLUSIVE]

| 04.21.21
In case you missed it, Dr. Freddie Hayes dropped by this week to discuss the guilty verdict in the Derek Chauvin trial. Replay the conversation up top!

Derek Chauvin Found Guilty On All Charges In Death Of George Floyd

Not Enough: Family Of George Floyd Gets $27M Settlement From Minneapolis

Celebrities Pay Final Respects To George Floyd [PHOTOS]

In front of hundreds who packed The Fountain of Praise on Tuesday, numerous celebrities stood in attendance to pay tribute to George Floyd. The funeral was the third such honoring of Floyd in America since his death on May 25 at the hands of Minneapolis police. In Ghana, the Third Ward native is being honored as if he were a citizen. Want news at your fingertips? Text “ERICA” to 52140 to join our club. (Terms and conditions) https://twitter.com/QuickTake/status/1270509794386903041 Ne-Yo took the time to sing “Its So Hard To Say Goodbye” while Houston luminaries such as Bun B, Slim Thug, Paul Wall, Lil Keke, Cal Wayne and others looked on. Many took to social media to share images of Floyd’s program, highlighting his life as well as the protests and calls for justice following his tragic death. RELATED: Thousands Pay Tribute To George Floyd At Memorial Service [PHOTOS] https://twitter.com/979TheBox/status/1270401515627347970 https://www.instagram.com/p/CBPGrHUpZ4U/   Other celebrities, such as Stephen Jackson, Tank, Jamie Foxx, Channing Tatum and more sat solemnly throughout the service, comforting friends and family members. Take a small glimpse at some of the celebs who took part in Floyd’s celebration in Houston.

