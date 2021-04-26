Jeremiah 29:11 tells us that God created us with a plan to prosper; a plan of good and not evil.

“For I know the plans I have for you, declares the Lord, plans to prosper you and not to harm you, plans to give you hope and a future.”

In this week’s Ericaism, Erica Campbell encourages listeners to talk to God not only about our problems but what His will for us is also. Listen to the message up top!

Want news at your fingertips? Text “ERICA” to 52140 to join our club. (Terms and conditions)

CLICK HERE TO DOWNLOAD OUR APP AND TAKE US WITH YOU ANYWHERE!

READ MORE STORIES ON GETUPERICA.COM:

HEAD BACK TO GETUPERICA.COM

Ericaism: Talking To The Creator [VIDEO] was originally published on getuperica.com

Also On Praise 106.1: