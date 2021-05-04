Praise Featured Video CLOSE

The Baltimore Ravens announced a big move on Tuesday for the upcoming season that may be a bit risky for some but others say bring it on they’re ready for football! The Ravens made the announcement that they plans to welcome back fans at full capacity for the upcoming season at M&T Bank Stadium. In a statement from the Baltimore Ravens they say,

“Our preparations for the new season are ongoing, and with continuing progress in vaccinations throughout the nation and in our community, we are optimistic that we will have a full stadium of fans this season. We will continue to work diligently with state and local agencies to prepare to host fans safely. To achieve our goal of a full stadium, we encourage everyone in our community to get vaccinated and continue following the best practices recommended by public health authorities.”

If you’re kind of on the fence the Ravens spokesperson Tom Valente says,

“We will follow guidance and best practices recommended by local, state and federal health officials, including the CDC.”

Source: CBS Baltimore

Baltimore Ravens Plan To Welcome Fans Back At Full Capacity was originally published on 92q.com

