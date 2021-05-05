Local
HomeLocal

Baltimore Man Arrested For Brutal Attack On 2 Korean American Women At Liquor Store

Praise Baltimore Listen Live
Praise Featured Video
CLOSE
Police car with LED lights at a crime scene

Source: Jeremy Hogan / Getty

A man is in custody after police say he attacked two Korean women store owners in West Baltimore Monday.

It happened at the Wonderland Liquor Store on Pennsylvania Ave.

CLICK HERE TO DOWNLOAD OUR APP AND TAKE US WITH YOU ANYWHERE!

Surveillance video shows one woman walking to the front of the store to close up shop, when a man in a red shirt approaches her with a cement block in his hand. He’s then seen pulling her down to the ground and beating her with the block.

Another woman steps in to try to help. She was also hit in the head with the cement block. The women eventually were able to push him out of the store, but were overpowered once outside.

Baltimore Police have since arrested 50-year-old Daryl Doyles for the assault. He’s charged with two counts of aggravated assault.

Gov. Larry Hogan has condemned the attack, saying he was outraged to learn about it.

“It was pretty hard to watch two elderly, older women smashed the head with a brick or a cinder block,” Hogan said. “We’re going to get to the bottom of this.”

He said the Maryland State Police is working in conjunction with the city to investigate the incident. He’s also talked to former U.S. Attorney Rob Hur, who’s setting up the state’s Hate Crime Task Force.

A Go Fund Me page has been created to help with the healing and recovery process for the women.

You can watch the surveillance video below, but be warned, it’s graphic.

Sign Up For Our Newsletter!

Baltimore Man Arrested For Brutal Attack On 2 Korean American Women At Liquor Store  was originally published on wolbbaltimore.com

Also On Praise 106.1:
17 Gospel Artists Who Call or Have Called the DMV-Area Home
47th Annual GMA Dove Awards - Arrivals
14 photos
Videos
Latest
Quick Study: What Is The True Meaning Of…

The seven-day holiday tradition begins the day after Christmas.
12.24.20
‘Good Trouble’: John Lewis’ Congressional District Pushes Biden…

Absentee ballots from Georgia voters in Clayton County -- in John Lewis' longtime congressional district -- gave Joe Biden a…
11.06.20
Trumpublicans Are Freaking Out And Blaming Each Other…

Republicans are freaking out, panicking and blaming each other while Trump, facing an election loss, claims without proof that he's…
01.28.21
Chrissy Teigen Reflects On Tragic Pregnancy Loss–“I Can…

Chrissy Teigen returned to social media on Tuesday, October 27 to reflect on the tragic loss of her third pregnancy.
01.28.21
Philadelphia Cops Kill Walter Wallace Jr., Black Man…

Walter Wallace Jr., who was said to have suffered from mental illness, was killed on a Philadelphia street as his…
10.28.20
Jared Kushner Suggests ‘Complaining’ Black People Don’t ‘Want…

In today's example of just how racist the Trump administration is, senior White House adviser Jared Kushner had some pretty…
01.28.21
Text To Win: Brian Courtney Wilson Private Virtual…

Text "BCW" to 52140 for a chance to win! 
01.28.21
Latonya Brumfield Story Of Survival Will Truly Inspire…

Latonya Brumfield was diagnosed with breast cancer in February of 2014.  With the support of her family and church, she…
01.28.21
Ice Cube Responds After Eric Trump Shares Manipulated…

Trump posting this fake photo comes after Cube received criticism for working with the his administration on the Contract With…
01.28.21
Ben Crump Calls For New, Independent Prosecutor To…

Ben Crump called for a new, independent prosecutor to re-open the legal investigation into Breonna Taylor's killing after a grand…
10.20.20
Close