Walk-Up COVID-19 Vaccinations Now Available At All Maryland Mass Vaccination Sites

You no longer have to pre-register to get a vaccine at the mass vaccination sites in Maryland.
On Wednesday, Gov. Larry Hogan announced walk-up COVID-19 vaccinations are now available at all 13 sites. It’s part of the state’s “No Arm Left Behind” campaign.
CLICK HERE TO DOWNLOAD OUR APP AND TAKE US WITH YOU ANYWHERE!
“We are in a new phase of our vaccination effort where we are focused on making sure that no arm is left behind,” said Governor Hogan. “Walk-ups have been an incredibly successful tool, and we are now able to make them available at all of our mass vaccination sites across the state. The sooner we get more Marylanders vaccinated, the sooner we can put this pandemic behind us once and for all.”
No-appointment vaccinations are now available at:
Montgomery College (Pfizer, Moderna)
20200 Observation Dr.
Germantown, MD 20876
Walk-up clinics vary. Visit montgomerycountymd.gov/COVID19/vaccine/Germantown.html for regular updates.
Mall in Columbia (Moderna)
10300 Little Patuxent Pkwy
Columbia, MD 21044
Wednesday-Sunday, 9 a.m.-3 p.m.
Maryland State Fairgrounds (Pfizer)
2200 York Rd.
Lutherville-Timonium, MD 21093
Walk-up clinics vary. Visit baltimorecountymd.gov/vaccine for regular updates.
Frederick County (Moderna)
800 Oak St.
Frederick, MD 21703
Walk-up clinics vary. Visit marylandvax.org for regular updates.
Six Flags America Theme Park (Pfizer)
13710 Central Ave.
Bowie, MD 20721
Monday-Saturday, 10 a.m.-2 p.m.
Regency Furniture Stadium (Pfizer)
11765 St. Linus Dr.
Waldorf, MD 20602
Sunday-Thursday, 10 a.m.-3 p.m.
Ripken Ironbirds Stadium (Pfizer)
873 Long Dr.
Aberdeen, MD 21001
Tuesday-Saturday, 9 a.m.-3 p.m.
M&T Bank Stadium (Pfizer)*
1101 Russell St.
Baltimore, MD 21230
Monday-Sunday, 9 a.m.-4 p.m.
Baltimore Convention Center Field Hospital (Pfizer)
1 W Pratt St.
Baltimore, MD 21201
Monday-Saturday, 10 a.m.-12 p.m.
NOTE: Baltimore City residents only
Greenbelt Metro Station (Pfizer)
5717 Greenbelt Metro Dr.
Greenbelt, MD 20740
Monday-Tuesday, 9 a.m.-1 p.m.
Wednesday-Thursday, 2 p.m.-6 p.m.
Friday-Saturday, 11 a.m.-3 p.m.
Navy-Marine Corps Memorial Stadium (Moderna)*
550 Taylor Ave.
Annapolis, MD 21401
Wednesday-Sunday, 9 a.m.-3 p.m.
Wicomico Youth & Civic Center (Pfizer)
500 Glen Ave.
Salisbury, MD 21804
Tuesday-Saturday, 10 a.m.-2 p.m.
Hagerstown Premium Outlets (Pfizer)
900 Premium Outlets Blvd.
Hagerstown, MD 21740
Tuesday-Saturday, 10 a.m.-2 p.m.
Source: CBS Baltimore
Sign Up For Our Newsletter!
Walk-Up COVID-19 Vaccinations Now Available At All Maryland Mass Vaccination Sites was originally published on wolbbaltimore.com