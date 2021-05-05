Local
HomeLocal

Walk-Up COVID-19 Vaccinations Now Available At All Maryland Mass Vaccination Sites

Praise Baltimore Listen Live
Praise Featured Video
CLOSE
Woman receives a dose of the COVID19 Vaccine at Fira...

Source: SOPA Images / Getty

You no longer have to pre-register to get a vaccine at the mass vaccination sites in Maryland.

On Wednesday, Gov. Larry Hogan announced walk-up COVID-19 vaccinations are now available at all 13 sites. It’s part of the state’s “No Arm Left Behind” campaign.

CLICK HERE TO DOWNLOAD OUR APP AND TAKE US WITH YOU ANYWHERE!

“We are in a new phase of our vaccination effort where we are focused on making sure that no arm is left behind,” said Governor Hogan. “Walk-ups have been an incredibly successful tool, and we are now able to make them available at all of our mass vaccination sites across the state. The sooner we get more Marylanders vaccinated, the sooner we can put this pandemic behind us once and for all.”

No-appointment vaccinations are now available at:

Montgomery College (Pfizer, Moderna)

20200 Observation Dr.

Germantown, MD 20876

Walk-up clinics vary. Visit montgomerycountymd.gov/COVID19/vaccine/Germantown.html for regular updates.

Mall in Columbia (Moderna)

10300 Little Patuxent Pkwy

Columbia, MD 21044

Wednesday-Sunday, 9 a.m.-3 p.m.

Maryland State Fairgrounds (Pfizer)

2200 York Rd.

Lutherville-Timonium, MD 21093

Walk-up clinics vary. Visit baltimorecountymd.gov/vaccine for regular updates.

Frederick County (Moderna)

800 Oak St.

Frederick, MD 21703

Walk-up clinics vary. Visit marylandvax.org for regular updates.

Six Flags America Theme Park (Pfizer)

13710 Central Ave.

Bowie, MD 20721

Monday-Saturday, 10 a.m.-2 p.m.

Regency Furniture Stadium (Pfizer)

11765 St. Linus Dr.

Waldorf, MD 20602

Sunday-Thursday, 10 a.m.-3 p.m.

Ripken Ironbirds Stadium (Pfizer)

873 Long Dr.

Aberdeen, MD 21001

Tuesday-Saturday, 9 a.m.-3 p.m.

M&T Bank Stadium (Pfizer)*

1101 Russell St.

Baltimore, MD 21230

Monday-Sunday, 9 a.m.-4 p.m.

Baltimore Convention Center Field Hospital (Pfizer)

1 W Pratt St.

Baltimore, MD 21201

Monday-Saturday, 10 a.m.-12 p.m.

NOTE: Baltimore City residents only

Greenbelt Metro Station (Pfizer)

5717 Greenbelt Metro Dr.

Greenbelt, MD 20740

Monday-Tuesday, 9 a.m.-1 p.m.

Wednesday-Thursday, 2 p.m.-6 p.m.

Friday-Saturday, 11 a.m.-3 p.m.

Navy-Marine Corps Memorial Stadium (Moderna)*

550 Taylor Ave.

Annapolis, MD 21401

Wednesday-Sunday, 9 a.m.-3 p.m.

Wicomico Youth & Civic Center (Pfizer)

500 Glen Ave.

Salisbury, MD 21804

Tuesday-Saturday, 10 a.m.-2 p.m.

Hagerstown Premium Outlets (Pfizer)

900 Premium Outlets Blvd.

Hagerstown, MD 21740

Tuesday-Saturday, 10 a.m.-2 p.m.

Source: CBS Baltimore

Sign Up For Our Newsletter!

Walk-Up COVID-19 Vaccinations Now Available At All Maryland Mass Vaccination Sites  was originally published on wolbbaltimore.com

Also On Praise 106.1:
17 Gospel Artists Who Call or Have Called the DMV-Area Home
47th Annual GMA Dove Awards - Arrivals
14 photos
Videos
Latest
Quick Study: What Is The True Meaning Of…

The seven-day holiday tradition begins the day after Christmas.
12.24.20
‘Good Trouble’: John Lewis’ Congressional District Pushes Biden…

Absentee ballots from Georgia voters in Clayton County -- in John Lewis' longtime congressional district -- gave Joe Biden a…
11.06.20
Trumpublicans Are Freaking Out And Blaming Each Other…

Republicans are freaking out, panicking and blaming each other while Trump, facing an election loss, claims without proof that he's…
01.28.21
Chrissy Teigen Reflects On Tragic Pregnancy Loss–“I Can…

Chrissy Teigen returned to social media on Tuesday, October 27 to reflect on the tragic loss of her third pregnancy.
01.28.21
Philadelphia Cops Kill Walter Wallace Jr., Black Man…

Walter Wallace Jr., who was said to have suffered from mental illness, was killed on a Philadelphia street as his…
10.28.20
Jared Kushner Suggests ‘Complaining’ Black People Don’t ‘Want…

In today's example of just how racist the Trump administration is, senior White House adviser Jared Kushner had some pretty…
01.28.21
Text To Win: Brian Courtney Wilson Private Virtual…

Text "BCW" to 52140 for a chance to win! 
01.28.21
Latonya Brumfield Story Of Survival Will Truly Inspire…

Latonya Brumfield was diagnosed with breast cancer in February of 2014.  With the support of her family and church, she…
01.28.21
Ice Cube Responds After Eric Trump Shares Manipulated…

Trump posting this fake photo comes after Cube received criticism for working with the his administration on the Contract With…
01.28.21
Ben Crump Calls For New, Independent Prosecutor To…

Ben Crump called for a new, independent prosecutor to re-open the legal investigation into Breonna Taylor's killing after a grand…
10.20.20
Close