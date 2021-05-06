$30K Reward Being Offered For Information About Shooting Of Man Visiting Baltimore From Israel

Praise Featured Video CLOSE

A $30,000 reward is up for grabs for information in the fatal shooting of Efraim Gordon.

Police are calling it a robbery gone bad. Gordon was visiting Baltimore from Israel for a cousin’s wedding at the time of his death.

He was gunned down on the steps of his aunt and uncle’s home on the 3700 block of Ford’s Lane in the early morning hours of May 3. He was rushed to a hospital where he died.

“Nothing was stolen. He had his watch, his passport, his ID, his bag of money” said Ella Gordon, his sister.

Police are not investigating this as a hate crime, but they said they are not ruling anything out.

