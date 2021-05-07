Local
HomeLocal

Baltimore County Dept. of Health To “Max the Vax” This Weekend In Randallstown

A mobile vaccination site sets up in Baltimore County this Saturday.

Praise Baltimore Listen Live
Praise Featured Video
CLOSE

The Baltimore County Department of Health is looking to play its role in helping the state meet its vaccination goals. As we seek to ‘cancel COVID’, the department will host a mobile vaccination site, making it easier for more in Baltimore County to get vaccinated. Walk-ins will be served while supplies last.

Here are the details:

  • Place: Dream Life Worship Center 4111 Deer Park Road Randallstown, MD 21133
  • Date & Time: Sat. May 8th, 2021 10 A.M. to 2 P.M.

The mobile vaccination site is sponsored by the Baltimore County Health Dept., Coppin State University, Baltimore County Chapter of the NAACP, and the Dream Life Worship Center. Along with other volunteer groups, the Baltimore County Ques, Theta Mu Mu Chapter, will be helping at the site.

Numbers don’t lie.

Going into the weekend, just over 5 million vaccine doses have been administered in Maryland. With nearly 40% of the state fully vaccinated, it’s fair to say that we’ve still got work to do. However, just one look at the recent case numbers will show that vaccination efforts have had a positive effect on the fight. The state has just completed its second week with a COVID positivity rate below 5%, says The Baltimore Sun.

Cheers to continued momentum toward a healthier, and safer Maryland. For questions about this weekend’s event, call (443) 300-0403 or email healthytips025@gmail.com. If you plan on showing up, don’t be a stranger! If you get shy, just send me a DM on Instagram and I’ll make sure we connect.

Baltimore County Dept. of Health To “Max the Vax” This Weekend In Randallstown  was originally published on magicbaltimore.com

Also On Praise 106.1:
17 Gospel Artists Who Call or Have Called the DMV-Area Home
47th Annual GMA Dove Awards - Arrivals
14 photos
Videos
Latest
Quick Study: What Is The True Meaning Of…

The seven-day holiday tradition begins the day after Christmas.
12.24.20
‘Good Trouble’: John Lewis’ Congressional District Pushes Biden…

Absentee ballots from Georgia voters in Clayton County -- in John Lewis' longtime congressional district -- gave Joe Biden a…
11.06.20
Trumpublicans Are Freaking Out And Blaming Each Other…

Republicans are freaking out, panicking and blaming each other while Trump, facing an election loss, claims without proof that he's…
01.28.21
Chrissy Teigen Reflects On Tragic Pregnancy Loss–“I Can…

Chrissy Teigen returned to social media on Tuesday, October 27 to reflect on the tragic loss of her third pregnancy.
01.28.21
Philadelphia Cops Kill Walter Wallace Jr., Black Man…

Walter Wallace Jr., who was said to have suffered from mental illness, was killed on a Philadelphia street as his…
10.28.20
Jared Kushner Suggests ‘Complaining’ Black People Don’t ‘Want…

In today's example of just how racist the Trump administration is, senior White House adviser Jared Kushner had some pretty…
01.28.21
Text To Win: Brian Courtney Wilson Private Virtual…

Text "BCW" to 52140 for a chance to win! 
01.28.21
Latonya Brumfield Story Of Survival Will Truly Inspire…

Latonya Brumfield was diagnosed with breast cancer in February of 2014.  With the support of her family and church, she…
01.28.21
Ice Cube Responds After Eric Trump Shares Manipulated…

Trump posting this fake photo comes after Cube received criticism for working with the his administration on the Contract With…
01.28.21
Ben Crump Calls For New, Independent Prosecutor To…

Ben Crump called for a new, independent prosecutor to re-open the legal investigation into Breonna Taylor's killing after a grand…
10.20.20
Close